Stanly County EMS Enhances Operations Through Adoption of Hinckley Medical’s OneDose® System

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To modernize and enhance EMS operations, Stanly County EMS has adopted Hinckley Medical ’s OneDose, a clinical protocol and medication workflow program. The project was made possible in partnership with Code Blue Resources , a trusted provider of EMS training and technology distribution solutions.Accelerating Efficiency Through TechnologyStanly County EMS selected OneDose for its flexibility, speed of customization, and intuitive design for field crews. The switch from their previous vendor was driven by the need for greater operational efficiency and expanded feature capabilities.“Ease of use for the field crews was a deciding factor,” said Dale Chandler, EMS Chief at Stanly County EMS. “It takes the stress away from them when dealing with intense situations.”Designed to Support First Responders, OneDose Offers:• Instant access to protocols and medication documentation with a single tap• Faster, more confident decision-making by field providers• Complete control of protocol, concentration, or platform changes from the Admin Console• A cost-effective way to strengthen care quality and reduce risk• Customizable accounts for supporting agencies that operate under the same medical guidelines“Another great feature is the ability to add and customize accounts for each of our fire departments,” commented Chandler. “With the variety in care we provide, we needed this personalization.”Providing Quality Care to Stanly CountyOperating out of Albemarle, North Carolina, Stanly County EMS responds to more than 16,000 calls per year. Their four locations deliver advanced life support to nearly 65,000 residents. Stanly County EMS staffs six full-time advanced life support ambulances and one basic life support ambulance.The ability to publish SOGs, reduce duplication, and potentially integrate OneWeightin the future further strengthens the long-term value of the solution for the agency.Streamlining EMS Operations with PurposeFor Stanly County EMS, OneDose isn’t just a software upgrade — it’s a strategic shift toward greater operational clarity and clinician confidence. With the ability to rapidly update content, support multiple departments, and centralize medication and protocol guidance, OneDose positions the agency to stay agile and proactive in a demanding clinical environment. This move reinforces Stanly County’s commitment to equipping its teams with tools that reduce friction and enhance field performance.About Hinckley MedicalStreamline protocol and clinical support with Hinckley Medical. Our solutions reduce provider stress, increase on-scene efficiency, and minimize prehospital medical errors. OneDose, an interactive protocol-workflow app, and OneWeight, the first patient scale for ambulance gurneys, are designed for seamless integration or standalone use. Both solutions enable your operations by ensuring accurate, adaptable treatment and streamlined protocol adherence from pre-scene to ED. www.hinckleymed.com

