Turks and Caicos Health Minister Hails Health City as 'World-Class' During Cayman Visit

Rebekah Brooks, Head of Marketing and Sales at Health City Cayman Islands, leads Minister Kyle Knowles (second from left) and his team on an East End facility tour. Team Health City Cayman Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands Ministry of Health and Human Services delegation in Grand Cayman this month.

CAYMAN ISLANDS, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turks and Caicos Islands Minister of Health and Human Services Kyle Knowles has described Health City Cayman Islands as offering “world-class facilities” comparable to those in the United States, underscoring the importance of regional partnerships in ensuring access to quality health care for small island states.Knowles led a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Health and Human Services to the Cayman Islands this month on a mission to strengthen the Turks and Caicos Treatment Abroad Programme, explore innovative health system models, and advance the territory’s health sector reform agenda through strategic regional partnerships.The delegation included Desiree Lewis, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Human Services; Lynrod Brooks, Director, Health Policy and Planning; Florinda Talbot, Contract Performance Manager; Romaine Missick-Smith, CEO, Health Regulation Authority; Jasmine Malcolm, Executive Administrator, Ministry of Health and Human Services; Dr. Pharez George, Interim CEO, National Health Insurance Board; and Shonia Been, Chair, National Health Insurance Board.At Health City, the team was welcomed by Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Clinical Director; Shomari Scott, Chief Business Development Officer; Rebekah Brooks, Head of Marketing and Sales; and Ingrid Harris, Sales and Marketing Specialist, who facilitated tours of the East End hospital and the new Camana Bay complex in George Town. Health City at Camana Bay is a new, state-of-the-art facility specializing in cancer care, cardiac care, neonatal intensive care, and robotic surgery, complementing Health City's main campus in East End, Grand Cayman.“My first impressions of the facility are definitely world-class — facilities that you would normally expect to have in the U.S. you can now have in the region,” Minister Knowles said. “Being here in Cayman and having firsthand experience (of) the level of services and the standard that has been provided by Health City is definitely a pleasure as we continue to send patients over to seek out better medical care.”The minister stressed that cross-border collaboration is vital for small nations with limited specialty services. “No one man is an island,” he said. “The longstanding partnership that we’ve had with this medical facility over the years has definitely blossomed into something substantial, and we’re going to continue to work together to create an even stronger bond as we move forward in health care.”The visit reinforced the Turks and Caicos Government’s commitment to strengthening regional health ties, modernizing its health system, and ensuring that citizens have access to advanced treatment options close to home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.