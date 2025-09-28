CMEx to Present First Lifetime Achievement Award to Sir Baltron B. Bethel of The Bahamas

Sir Baltron B. Bethel, CB, KCMG, CMG

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) will bestow its inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award on the Right Honorable Sir Baltron B. Bethel, CB, KCMG, CMG, one of the Caribbean’s most accomplished tourism visionaries and a national icon of The Bahamas.Sir Baltron, a native of Eleuthera, holds the distinction of being the first Bahamian appointed Director General of Tourism and the longest serving in the nation’s history. Over his distinguished career, he has guided The Bahamas’ tourism development and played an influential role across the region serving in numerous roles such as Chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization. Globally recognized as a leading tourism expert and policy advisor, his work also spans education, economic development and church service.“Sir Baltron is a towering figure whose leadership helped shape modern Caribbean tourism,” said Bevan Springer, President of CMEx. “He has not only advanced The Bahamas’ position on the world stage but also strengthened regional collaboration, ensuring that the Caribbean’s collective voice is heard in the global tourism arena. It is a privilege to honor his remarkable legacy as the first recipient of our Lifetime Achievement Award.”Sir Baltron’s leadership and innovation extended beyond tourism, as he served in senior roles in the public service, chaired educational institutions, and made lasting contributions to national and community development. He is the recipient of numerous regional and international accolades, including being named World Travel Award Caribbean Man of the Year 1982.In 1990, Sir Baltron was awarded the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael & St. George (CMG) by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll in recognition of his many years of dedicated and distinguished public service and his outstanding contribution in the field of tourism. In The Queen’s 2007 New Year’s Honors, he received the Knight Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George (KCMG) for exemplary service to nation building through public service, service to the Church and service in the field of education.During The Bahamas Independence Golden Jubilee in 2023, Sir Baltron was presented with the National Public Service Award of Excellence and the Medal of Honor. In 2024 he was awarded the National Honor of Order of The Bahamas Companion (CB) for distinguished and exemplary service.“Sir Baltron Bethel is a true pioneer whose vision and dedication have transformed tourism in The Bahamas and across the region,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. “His work opened doors for countless Bahamians — myself included — as well as past and present tourism teams, while setting new standards of excellence for our industry. This recognition from such a well-respected organization is a fitting tribute to a lifetime of service, innovation and leadership.”The CMEx Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented during the 2025 CMEx Leadership Awards in Miami, which celebrates individuals whose work has had a transformative impact on Caribbean communities through tourism, business, culture and sustainable development.The Awards celebrate laureates whose work spans hospitality, cruise tourism, medical tourism, destination marketing, sustainable development, media and public relations. The luncheon will bring together tourism stakeholders, business leaders, media professionals and community advocates for an afternoon of celebration, networking and a shared commitment to a thriving Caribbean future.The CMEx Leadership Awards is sponsored by Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Calabash Cove Resort & Spa (St. Lucia), Carnival Corporation & plc, Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Coco Palm (St. Lucia), Ladera Resort (St. Lucia), Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board, Round Hill Hotel and Villas (Jamaica), The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission, and Tropical Shipping.Proceeds will support educational initiatives that empower Caribbean youth and tourism professionals.For the list of laureates, tickets and details, visit cmexmedia.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.