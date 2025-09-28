Health City Cayman Islands Rebrands Flagship Youth Program as Health City Explorers

Students at the STEM Day Camp engage in an educational session aimed at inspiring the next generation of health and science leaders. Primary school children participate in a Health City Science Fair at Edna Moyle Primary School.

CAYMAN ISLANDS, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health City Cayman Islands has rebranded its flagship youth program, Healthcare Explorers, as Health City Explorers to strengthen the program’s connection to the internationally recognized medical institution and enhance brand recognition among local families.Launched in 2014, the initiative has introduced thousands of Caymanian students to careers in health care and the life sciences, providing more than 67,000 educational opportunities through lectures, tours, workshops and shadowing experiences.The rebrand is part of a broader strategy to create a unified look and feel across Health City and its brands, which also include Health City Cayman Islands, Health City at Camana Bay, Health City Cares, and HCCI Connect.“Since its inception, Healthcare Explorers has inspired hundreds of Cayman’s youth to explore the world of medicine and health care innovation,” said Shomari Scott, Chief Business Officer at Health City Cayman Islands. “By rebranding to Health City Explorers, we strengthen the program’s connection to Health City while continuing to spark curiosity, build knowledge, and nurture the next generation of health care leaders.”The program, which reaches students from primary school through university, plays a vital role in fostering interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and health care professions across the Cayman Islands, ensuring a pipeline of talent for the region’s growing medical sector.This commitment is further demonstrated through signature initiatives such as the Shadow a Doctor program, which has become one of the most recognized offerings among students. Since its launch in 2015, Health City has facilitated more than 350 rotations. In the 2024–2025 program year alone, the institution delivered one and a half times more rotations than the previous year — the highest number in the history of Health City Explorers.The annual STEM Day Camp, which serves as the launch event for each school year, held its 11th edition in August. The camp welcomed a record number of participants, marking the highest attendance to date and highlighting the program’s increasing popularity among Cayman’s youth.Health City Explorers has also expanded its educational impact through a catalogue of 24 on-demand videos, benchmarked to the national curriculum and delivered by the institution’s consultants. Since their launch, these videos have been viewed more than 50,000 times by students across the Cayman Islands. For the 2025–2026 academic year, the series includes its first fully animated video, Becky Learns About Hearing (for Years 1–2), and a new partially animated release, Facts About Our Skeleton (for Years 3–4), continuing to make complex medical topics accessible and engaging for young learners.﻿In addition, Health City sponsors science fairs in all government schools, reinforcing its commitment to education and community engagement. A cornerstone of this outreach is its longstanding partnership with the Ruth Eleanor McLaughlin School of Nursing. Through this collaboration, Health City has served as a rotation site for nursing students since its inception, is the title sponsor of the Health City Ruth E. McLaughlin Alumni Excellence Award, and supports the Mary J. Seacole Prize, awarded to the first-year student with the highest GPA. The prize honors Jamaican-British nurse Mary J. Seacole and underscores the importance of diversity in representation — affirming that when individuals can see themselves reflected, they are inspired to believe in themselves.

