SOTIC 2025 to Feature Innovation Hub in Partnership with Winged Whale Media

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will debut a groundbreaking Innovation Hub at the upcoming State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) 2025, presented in partnership with Winged Whale Media, a global leader in immersive media solutions.The Innovation Hub will showcase how virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming tourism marketing, visitor engagement, workforce development, and destination resilience. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore interactive experiences ranging from reef and rainforest VR journeys to AI-powered booking assistants and digital wayfinding tools.Ed Limon, Cofounder and Producer at Winged Whale Media, said the Innovation Hub is designed to inspire tourism leaders while demonstrating practical tools that can be deployed immediately across the region. “Innovation is how we tell our stories, protect our places and welcome the world,” he said.Among the Hub’s highlights are:Immersive VR Experiences showcasing Caribbean reefs, festivals and landscapes.AI Itinerary & Booking Assistants providing 24/7 multilingual support while capturing valuable visitor data.Virtual Wayfinders offering on-the-ground orientation for events, resorts and city centers.AI Heritage Avatars enabling visitors and staff to interact with virtual storytellers, artisans and conservation guides.CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper said the Innovation Hub reflects the organization’s drive to keep the Caribbean competitive and future-ready. “We cannot rely on our natural beauty alone to secure our future. By embracing innovation, investing in sustainability and empowering our people, we can ensure that Caribbean tourism continues to grow stronger and more resilient in the years ahead.”The Hub will also capture engagement data and feedback from delegates, helping CTO and its partners identify pilot-ready initiatives for destinations across the region.The Innovation Hub at SOTIC 2025 underscores the CTO’s commitment to fostering collaboration between governments, the private sector and innovators to drive sustainable growth, elevate visitor experiences and strengthen the Caribbean’s position as a global tourism leader.For more information about the conference, taking place September 30 to October 3 at Hilton Barbados Resort, visit https://sotic.onecaribbean.org

