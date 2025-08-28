Modigent Reports Strong Q2 Growth in Quarterly Update

From record sales to major site service wins, CEO Dan Bueschel and Regional President Chris Schulken break down Modigent’s Q2 performance

We enhanced the format with special guests, giving us a chance to hear directly from our Regional Presidents. It’s an excellent way to showcase the strength and growth of our regional operations.” — Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent, a national leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, released its quarterly video today, showcasing the company’s performance, highlighting business growth, strategic initiatives, and operational achievements alongside revenue milestones. Emmy-winning journalist Carey Peña hosted the quarterly video update and was joined by CEO Dan Bueschel and special guest Chris Schulken, Regional President of the Southeast Region, to provide an inside look at the company’s performance and priorities.Key Q2 Highlights:• Revenue and Earnings: Modigent exceeded Q2 revenue from last year by 15%, achieving double-digit earnings growth and $400 million in cumulative sales for the first half of 2025.• Safety Excellence: Modigent’s total recordable incident rate of 0.39 puts the company at the top of its class for industry safety performance.• Site Services Breakthrough: Secured a major metropolitan airport HVAC maintenance contract, adding 50 onsite employees dedicated full-time to the account.• Organic and Strategic Growth: Expansion across operating companies, combined with the integration of energy services, contributed significantly to opportunities and performance.• Florida Expansion – VMG Mechanical: Acquired the Orlando-based company to strengthen Modigent’s Florida presence.• Digitization and Technology Deployment: Continued investment in the company’s digital platform to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery.• Talent Development: Southeast region echoed national focus on recruitment, workforce development, and career ladders, including employee enrollment in the Modigent Apprenticeship program.“These quarterly updates are a valuable way to share our milestones with clients, partners, and team members,” said Dan Bueschel, Modigent’s CEO. “This year, we enhanced the format with special guests, giving us a chance to hear directly from our Regional Presidents. It’s an excellent way to showcase the strength and growth of our regional operations. Last quarter, we heard from Jim Rist on the Western region; in this video, Chris Schulken highlights priorities in the Southeast.”Looking ahead, Modigent plans to continue selective acquisitions, workforce expansion, and scaling of energy and infrastructure services nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to serving clients with expertise, reliability, and a people-first approach.###About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

