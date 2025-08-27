XMPro Named for Level 3 Advanced AI Agents in Gartner® Emerging Tech: Agentic AI Maturity Roadmap

XMPro believes this recognition highlights its focus on secure, governed Level 3 agent systems for mission-critical industrial operations.

Our agents uniquely operate with defined objective functions - for example, a maintenance agent optimizes for equipment uptime while an energy agent minimizes power consumption” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , a provider of industrial AI software, today announced Gartner named it for L3 Advanced AI Agents in its Emerging Tech: Agentic AI Maturity Roadmap published August 8, 2025We believe, XMPro's mention reflects its focus on building industrial-grade agent systems that help asset-intensive and mission-critical organizations move beyond basic automation. Unlike general business automation tools, XMPro's APEX platform and MAGS (Multi-Agent Generative Systems) framework are designed for 24/7 industrial environments where every decision must balance safety, efficiency, and production continuity."Our agents operate with defined objective functions - for example, a maintenance agent optimizes for equipment uptime while an energy agent minimizes power consumption," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "But the real intelligence comes from team objective functions where multiple agents coordinate toward broader goals like maximizing overall equipment effectiveness while maintaining safety standards. When individual objectives conflict, our agents use sophisticated consensus mechanisms that require minimum confidence thresholds - if the team can't reach sufficient consensus in their recommendation, the decision automatically escalates to human operators. This ensures autonomous operation when agents agree, but maintains human oversight for uncertain situations."Context from GartnerIn our opinion, Gartner's maturity roadmap outlines how agentic AI will progress from chatbots (Level 0) to fully autonomous ecosystems (Level 5).According to Gartner: “today, most agentic offerings support simple task automation or L2 agency. Emerging innovators are working to support more complex and domain-specialized tasks, multimodal workflows, and end-to-end processing (that is, primarily L3 agent goals).” (1)According to the research, XMPro is among vendors developing these Level 3 capabilities. “As outlined in Emerging Tech: The Key Defining Characteristics of Agentic AI, agentic AI has seven primary dimensions: (1)•Goal Orientation and orchestrated collaboration – Driven by predefined or dynamically evolving objectives and works to meet goals effectively and efficiently.•Autonomy – Has the technical capabilities and functions to operate independently to make decisions and take actions without persistent human oversight for every step..•Reasoning and Planning – Possesses the ability to reason about situations, formulate multistep plans and adapt plans based on new information or obstacles.”(Other dimensions include Perception and environmental interaction, Tool use, Learning and behavior adaptation , and Memory — all advancing agents beyond basic automation.) (1)XMPro's DifferentiationXMPro's industrial focus sets it apart from generic automation vendors:• Industrial integration: Connects directly to SCADA, PLCs, historians, and ERP systems.• Operational trust: Maintains bounded autonomy so agent actions respect safety and regulatory requirements.• High-frequency coordination: Uses industrial protocols like MQTT and DDS to synchronize thousands of real-time agent interactions.• Data fluency: Processes live sensor streams and historian data, not just structured enterprise records.Market OutlookGartner predicts that “by 2028, only 15% of agentic AI deployments will reach highly autonomous expert levels, up from less than 5% today. By 2030, 30% of organizations will use AI agents across three or more business units.” (1) XMPro believes industrial companies that adopt Level 3 agent capabilities now will be positioned for significant operational advantage as the market evolves."The window is now for industrial companies to move beyond basic automation," said van Schalkwyk. "Deploying advanced agent capabilities today builds the foundation for future autonomy."XMPro's APEX platform and agentic AI solutions are available immediately for organizations seeking to implement autonomous AI agents in industrial operations, manufacturing processes, and asset management applications.(1) Source: Gartner, Emerging Tech: Agentic AI Maturity Roadmap, Danielle Casey, Eric Goodness, George Brocklehurst, Alfredo Ramirez IV, Akhil Singh, Anushree Verma, Aakanksha Bansal, Annette Jump, 8 August 2025.Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.About XMProXMPro provides intelligent business operations solutions that help asset-intensive industries optimize performance through AI-powered decision support and autonomous operations management. The company's Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS) combines agentic AI with real-time data integration to deliver autonomous operational intelligence and decision-making capabilities. XMPro's APEX platform enables the creation and management of specialized AI agent teams that can perceive, decide, and act autonomously in complex industrial environments. 