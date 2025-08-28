New Dirt-Slayer Vehicle Detailing System Gives Auto Detailers Highest Power, Capacity and Cleaning Ability

The new Dirt-Slayer is the most lightweight, maneuverable, and powerful vehicle detailing system on the market. The Dirt-Slayer Vehicle Detailing System is built for professional auto, RV and truck upholstery and carpet detailing and delivers fast, deep c The U.S. Products dual vacuum extractors and wands increase cleaning ability and reduce drying time 20 percent greater than any products on the market. U.S. Products is the leader in design and production of commercial, professional grade Jan-San cleaning and restoration extractors. The U.S. Products extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness a

U.S. Products Dirt-Slayer™ combines lightweight mobility, large capacity tank, two-stage vacuum, and high-heat to help auto-vehicle detailers increase revenue.

Auto Detailers want to get carpet and upholstery clean and dry fast, and service more vehicles in less time. Dirt-Slayer lets detailers complete jobs quicker and achieve higher volume and revenue.” — Jonathan Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San and Auto Detailing Cleaning Extractors and the long-time manufacturer of Jon-Don Prospector and EZ Spot Extractors, today announced the new Dirt-Slayer™ Vehicle Detailing Extraction System. The new Dirt-Slayer is the most lightweight, maneuverable, and powerful vehicle detailing system on the market.

The U.S. Products Dirt-Slayer Vehicle Detailing System is designed for professional vehicle detailers to deliver fast, deep and full cleaning of the toughest floor and upholstery cleaning challenges. The Dirt-Slayer combines strong PSI carpet cleaning capability with high water recovery via its durable, two-stage vacuum motor and industry-highest lift.

The user-friendly Dirt-Slayer is built with a large eight-gallon capacity that gives detailers the ability to have continuous operation and clean more vehicles in less time. Its instant high-heat reduces drying time and allows operators to clean and finish more vehicles per day.

“Auto Detailers need to move fast, extract dirt quickly, and get vehicles clean and dry so they can progress to the next vehicle. These auto dealers, auction houses and detailing operations told us they wanted a powerful, high heat, fast-lift, large-capacity spotter system to help them handle all vehicle cleaning challenges – so we created the best solution for them,” said Jonathan Smalley, U.S. Products CEO. “The U.S. Products Dirt-Slayer is the new standard for the auto detailing industry. The Dirt-Slayer allows pro detailers to complete jobs quicker and achieve higher volume and revenue.”

Vehicle Detailing Requires Specialized Extractor Lift and Drying

Vehicle detailers clean exteriors and interiors of all kinds and all sizes of vehicles per day. Their cleaning involves a "detailed" washing process, and includes he restoration and deep cleaning of soiled carpets and upholstery, which can take several hours.

• The detailing of a vehicle’s carpet and upholstery presents challenges: operators must effectively reach and deep-clean carpets, floor and upholstery crevices, and complete the cleaning and drying process without damage to a vehicle’s interior.

• A mobile, high-PSI, high-heat, fast-drying vehicle detailing spotter system uses water pressure to deep clean carpets and hard-to-reach areas, and is critical to complete, well-performed vehicle detailing.

Dirt-Slayer High Performance Detailing System

The Dirt-Slayer is built for professional auto, RV and truck upholstery and carpet detailing. Dirt-Slayer’s 25-foot hose and UPH Tool deliver cleaning power anywhere in the vehicle. Its 220 PSI and two-stage dual vacuum is capable of up to 145-inches of water lift and 97 CFM for fast, efficient cleaning The Dirt-Slayer includes three-inch front casters and eight-inch non-marking rear casters for go-anywhere, easy mobility.

“The Dirt-Slayer is the best portable, high power, easy-to-use detailing system on the market. It gets jobs does right the first time. Fast. As a result, the Dirt-Slayer will increase an auto detailing operation’s productivity and revenue,” added Smalley.

Dirt-Slayer Pricing and Availability

The U.S. Products Dirt-Slayer Vehicle Detailing System is available now directly from the U.S. Products Website or on Amazon. The Pro-Start Extractor is offered as a complete package for the vehicle detailing professional, and includes a $215 value Trident UPH Professional Upholstery Tool, 25-foot hose, eight-gallon tank. For more information, contact U.S. Products at +1-360-450-2712 or email: uspsales@usproducts.com.

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness and faster operation. U.S. Products Extractors are the most durable, maneuverable, fastest drying and high psi floor cleaning extractors in the market. Dealers are encouraged to contact their local U.S. Products Manufacturers Representative, or the company for more information HERE (https://usproducts.com/contact/).

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over more than 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find your local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: USPSales@USProducts.com Phone: 1-360-450-2694

U.S. Products Compact Heated Extractors and Chemicals for Professional Vehicle Detailing

