OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS 2025 NEW PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD PROGRAM
Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S), providing worker safety-triad insights, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 New Product of the Year Awards.WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S), providing worker safety-triad insights since 1932, brought to you by Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 New Product of the Year Awards.
This year, 30 outstanding products across 36 categories are being recognized for their exceptional innovations—solutions that not only advance workplace safety but also reinforce the critical mission of protecting workers.
“We had a terrific mix of products that were real game changers merited awards this year,” said OH&S Publisher and Executive Editor David Kopf. “One of the remarkable things to see was how far AI tools had progressed in the 12 months since our last contest. There are some truly life-saving applications of AI and other technologies that were submitted and that won. There’s no denying that applications of AI and related technologies are going to change the worker health and safety landscape."
All winning products will receive editorial coverage in the November/December 2025 issue of Occupational Health & Safety magazine and will be recognized on ohsonline.com and in the 2025 New Product of the Year Awards winners marketing and promotions.
The 2025 Award Winners
AI Technology
VIA Mobile360 Safety Solution, VIA Technologies, Inc.
Construction Safety
VIA Mobile360 Safety Solution, VIA Technologies, Inc.
Dropped Object Safety
Arc Flash Tool Tether, Guardian
EHS Apps
ANVL Mobilize, Benchmark Gensuite®
EHS Software
3E Insight's AI assistant, 3E
Electrical/Arc Flash Safety
Salisbury by PIP Prismshield Plus with Smart Cooling, Honeywell
Emergency Response & Preparedness
EXO 8, Blackline Safety
Emergency Showers & Eyewash
Stainless Steel Enclosed Emergency Shower with Halo™ Eyewash, Bradley Corp.
Ergonomics/MSDs
AI-powered Motion Capture for Industrial Ergonomics solution, Cority
Facility Safety
RIVIVE Hydration Station - Recessed Bottle Filler, Haws corporation
Fall Protection Systems
Werner Max Patrol / R410010LE, WernerCo
Fall Protection: Harness/Lanyard
Seraph Harness, Guardian
First Aid
Solid Hydration, Solid Hydration
Foot Protection
Danner Vicious BOA, BOA Technology
Hand Protection: Arc Flash/FR
R011BUL - ActivArmr RIG CLASS 0 ULW, Ansell
Hand Protection: Chemical/Liquid
Chemstop™ FCX36PVC, Superior Glove
Hand Protection: Cut/Puncture
G-Tek® Paradox™ 21-Gauge Cut Resistant Gloves with DuPont™ Kevlar® Blended Liner, Protective Industrial Products
Hand Protection: Impact/Vibration
Magid® T-REX® Flex Series® Lightweight AeroDex® Technology VersaTek Grip® Palm Coated Impact 3 Glove, Magid Glove and Safety
Hazmat Safety
AlphaTec® Phantom, Ansell
Head Protection
Fibre-Metal by PIP Full Brim Type II Climbing Style Helmet, Honeywell
Heat Stress
Solid Hydration, Solid Hydration
High Viz
Neilsen CAT 4 FR/ARC rated Softshell Fleece Jacket made with PYRAD® WINDSTOPPER® Fabric by GORE-TEX LABS, Neilsen Clothin Inc
Industrial Hygiene: Gas Monitors/Instrumentation
EXO 8, Blackline Safety
Lab Safety
8450 Combination Eyewash Faucet with Lab Nozzle, Chicago Faucets
Lighting
SL-SideSaddle®, Streamlight. Inc.
Material Handling
ELOfusion, ELOKON
Noise/Vibration Monitoring & Conservation
TSI OmniTrak™ Sound Level Meter Class 2 Module, TSI Incorporated
Protective Apparel
DuPont™ Tyvek® 500 HP, DuPont Personal Protection
Protective Sleeves
31426-18THSO Cut-less Korplex Cut Resistant Sleeve with Hook & Loop Closure, ANSI A6, Majestic
Safety Ladders/Stairs
Werner LevelSafe™ Pro / PK100, WernerCo
Spill Control/Containment
PIG® Loading Dock Spill Kit in High-Visibility Mobile Container with Drain Cover, New Pig
Transportation Safety
VIA Mobile360 Safety Solution, VIA Technologies, Inc.
Vision Protection
Magna Lens® ComfortSafe® Magnetic Protective Eyewear, Magna Lens
Welding Safety
Miller by PIP Welding Harness & Lanyards, Honeywell
Winter Hazards
35-1589 Cut-Less Korplex Cut Resistant, Water Repellent, Winter Lined Glove w/Crinkle Latex Palm Coating, A6, Majestic
Worker Health
AI-powered Motion Capture for Industrial Ergonomics solution, Cority
Information on the 2026 New Product of the Year Awards will be available on www.ohsonline.com next year.
