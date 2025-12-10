ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2025 NEW PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD PROGRAM

Environmental Protection, the resource for managing air, water, energy and waste issues announces the 2025 New Product of the Year award winners.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environmental Protection , the solution resource for managing air, water, energy and waste issues, brought to you by Converge360 , a division of 1105 Media, is excited to announce the 2025 Environmental Protection New Product of the Year award winners.The program, now in its 16th year, was designed to recognize outstanding achievements of industry manufacturers whose products are noteworthy for making environmental professionals’ work easier, more efficient and more productive.“We received a lot of really compelling entries, with hot competition in some of the categories,” said David Kopf, publisher and executive editor of Environmental Protection. “You'll notice that there were several winners in tech categories, and with AI playing an increased role, which was also true in the entries that we received.“Our aim is to ensure this program helps environmental managers in the private and public sectors stay on top of key trends, and it's safe to say that both generative and agentic AI will play a larger and more influential role in how those environmental professionals do their jobs,” Kopf added and thanked everyone who participated in this edition of the annual awards program.The 2025 Award WinnersAir Quality SolutionsHE+DX Coils Integrated System from RenewAire LLCCompliance & RegulationsAI Permit Analyzer from CorityData Analysis Tools & InstrumentsS30 Analog from Fluid Conservation SystemsEnergy Efficiency/Renewable EnergyRenewAire HE05 energy recovery ventilator (ERV) from RenewAire LLCMonitoringRoom Alert MAX from AVTECH Software, IncPollution ControlHigh Temperature Stainless Steel Threaded Line Vac from EXAIR LLCSafety Equipment and Occupational HealthRoom Alert MAX from AVTECH Software, IncSoftware/SaaS-Artificial Intelligence3E Insight's AI assistant from 3ESoftware/SaaS-Compliance3E Insight's AI assistant from 3ESpill Containment & CleanupTarptainer™ from Andax IndustriesTraining/EducationTransformer Containment Bag™ System from Andax IndustriesInformation on the 2026 Environmental Protection New Product of the Year award program will be available on eponline.com next year.###About Environmental ProtectionEnvironmental Protection (EPonline.com), the solution resource for managing air, water, energy and waste issues, covers up-to-date news, cutting-edge technology, latest trends and recent regulatory developments for environmental professionals.About Converge360For more than two decades, Converge360 readers have trusted its B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. It brings its clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

