Back in the Driver’s Seat - Christy Swaid Leads Empowering Brunch Experience at Porsche Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 20, more than 50 invited guests, influencers, and media gathered at the Porsche Woodland Hills showroom for a wellness-focused brunch experience blending performance, resilience, and purpose.The event was curated and led by Christy Swaid —Guinness World Record holder, six-time World Champion Jet Ski Racer, and founder of Checkered Flag Living . Guests were treated to an immersive program that combined keynote inspiration, movement, networking, and a curated gifting suite highlighting female-founded brands.A Day of Inspiration and ResilienceSwaid opened with a keynote reflecting on her journey from professional jet ski racing in the 1980s to becoming the most decorated woman in the sport’s history. She shared her personal story of perseverance through multiple injuries and setbacks, culminating in a Guinness World Record achievement in 2024.“We don't stop chasing our dreams because we age—we age when we stop chasing our dreams,” Swaid said. “This isn’t about perfection—it’s about the courage to resist fear and embrace power, love, and a sound mind.”Her testimony of resilience, motherhood, and faith set the tone for an event that celebrated both individual strength and collective empowerment.Special Guest AppearanceAdding to the momentum, Swaid introduced longtime friend Cory Everson—six-time Ms. Olympia and fitness icon. The two shared stories of resilience, growth, and sisterhood, underscoring the importance of women supporting one another’s evolution without competition.Community, Wellness, and CollaborationGuests enjoyed an elevated brunch experience alongside a gifting suite featuring brands including LIVE BOLD Jewelry, SHE’S SO DIVINE, L’AVANT x Collective, Golden Hour Bloom Bar, WENATAL, GrandPrix Originals, Thrive Causemetics, and AlohaBrow Bar.“Porsche stands for performance, innovation, and timeless excellence—but above all, we believe in empowering people to drive their own journey,” said Charlotte, Marketing Director at Porsche Woodland Hills. “Christy embodies that spirit in everything she does. Hosting her and this powerful community of women was not just an event—it was a shared vision in motion.”What’s NextFollowing the success of the event, Swaid continues to expand her Checkered Flag Living platform with upcoming projects including a book, podcast, and nationwide events.“This was more than a brunch—it was a revival,” Swaid said. “A revival reminding every woman to navigate life’s peaks and valleys with faith, joy, and purpose—and to believe the next lap may be the best lap.”About Christy SwaidChristy Swaid is a Guinness World Record holder, six-time World Champion Jet Ski Racer, and the founder of Checkered Flag Living and HEAL United. She is a recognized voice in wellness and purpose-driven leadership whose career spans elite sports, nonprofit advocacy, and lifestyle innovation.About Porsche Woodland HillsPorsche Woodland Hills is a premier Southern California Porsche Center, offering luxury performance vehicles and a brand experience rooted in hospitality, accessibility, and community engagement.

