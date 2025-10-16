Dr. Anna Chacon Joins Harvard Medical School Panel to Discuss Advancing Dermatologic Care in Indigenous Communities

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Chacon will participate as a featured panelist at Harvard Medical School in an event dedicated to addressing dermatologic care, education, and equity in Indigenous communities. The event will be held on Thursday, November 13, at 6:00 PM EST, with Dr. Chacon joining in on the discussion virtually.Hosted by Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA, this panel brings together leading voices in dermatology, including Dr. Shannon Zullo, a Navajo dermatologist at UCSF known for her advocacy in Indigenous healthcare access, and Dr. Margaret Cavanaugh, a Brigham dermatologist who volunteers annually at the Navajo Nation in Shiprock, NM. Together, the panelists will explore how environmental, cultural, and systemic factors influence dermatologic health, while sharing strategies to bridge gaps in care and education.Dr. Chacon, who has long championed teledermatology and equitable access to skincare, brings a unique perspective shaped by her work with diverse and underserved populations across the U.S. and internationally. A graduate of Brown University's Program in Liberal Medical Education (PLME), Dr. Chacon completed her dermatology residency at the University of Southern California and her fellowship training at prestigious global institutions. She is board-certified and recognized for her expertise in medical, cosmetic, and teledermatology, with a career deeply rooted in patient-centered and culturally informed care.“I’m honored to join this conversation at Harvard Medical School,” said Dr. Anna Chacon. “Indigenous dermatology represents a vital intersection of medicine, culture, and advocacy. Through collaborative education and community engagement, we can help close access gaps and strengthen culturally grounded care.”The discussion will cover a range of critical themes, including:- The history and mission of Indigenous Dermatology initiatives- Common skin conditions within Indigenous populations and their unique environmental influences- Community partnership and culturally informed approaches to care- Barriers to dermatologic access and systemic solutions- The intersection of traditional healing practices and Western medicine- Pathways for medical students and residents to participate in Indigenous health and advocacyThis event underscores Harvard Medical School’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within dermatologic education and research, while honoring the expertise of practitioners like Dr. Chacon who champion access and innovation in patient care.About Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, FAAD: Global Dermatology InnovatorDr. Anna Chacon, aka “America’s dermatologist," is breaking boundaries and redefining access to skincare expertise through her innovative approach to teledermatology. As a concierge dermatologist and online skin specialist across the nation, Dr. Chacon offers personalized and convenient care to patients in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In addition, she recently opened a state-of-the-art brick and mortar practice in Miami, Florida. A trailblazer in the field, Dr. Chacon's journey into dermatology was inspired by her father, a prominent critical care physician. Hailing from a multi-ethnic background, she brings a unique perspective to her practice, fluently speaking five languages and catering to diverse populations. With a passion for travel and a love for her pug companions, Sushi and Cruiser, as well as her rescue parrot, Gnocchi, Dr. Chacon combines her worldly experiences with her clinical expertise to deliver top-notch care to patients, regardless of geographical barriers. Stay tuned as Dr. Chacon expands her reach, aiming to serve all areas in need of dermatological services. For further information please visit: DrAnnaChacon.com and follow on IG @MiamiDerm

