CO2Lift® Appoints Dr. Heather Brennan as President, Effective October 1

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumisque Skincare , makers of the groundbreaking CO2Lift® professional carboxytherapy treatment, announce the appointment of Dr. Heather Brennan as President, effective October 1, 2025.Dr. Brennan, a seasoned healthcare executive and scientist with deep expertise in women’s health, aesthetics and regenerative medicine will lead CO2Liftinto its next phase of growth and innovation.With a PhD in regenerative medicine and more than 20 years of leadership experience in medical technology, aesthetics, and wellness; Dr. Brennan has guided global organizations at the intersection of science and patient-centered care. She has held senior leadership roles with Establishment Labs, a pioneer in breast aesthetics and MTF Biologics, where she championed regenerative tissue solutions. She also brings expertise from mental and behavioral health initiatives which adds a holistic perspective to the company’s mission.“Heather’s background in both science and business leadership, combined with her passion for women’s health, makes her the ideal leader for CO2Lift,” said Lana Kerr, Founder & CEO of Lumisque Skincare. “Her vision will help us expand the reach of carboxytherapy and continue to set the standard for safe, effective, and innovative solutions in aesthetics and wellness.”Dr. Brennan is a strong advocate for advancing conversations around holistic wellness, body confidence, and healthy aging. She brings not only scientific expertise but also a deeply personal understanding of the issues that matter most to women.“CO2Liftis redefining what non-invasive skin regeneration can be, bridging aesthetics and medicine with patented technology and real clinical results. I’m honored to join this team and help to build on its strong foundation, driving greater awareness, education, and accessibility for patients and providers.” - Dr. Brennan.CO2Lifthas rapidly gained recognition as the only professional-grade carboxytherapy treatment available in the United States. Backed by patented delivery technology, peer-reviewed clinical research, and trusted by physicians worldwide, CO2Liftis pioneering a new era in skin regeneration and post-procedural recovery.About CO2LiftCO2Liftby Lumisque Skincare is the first and only professional-grade carboxytherapy treatment distributed in the United States. Powered by patented technology, validated in clinical research, and trusted by physicians worldwide, CO2Liftis pioneering non-invasive skin regeneration that bridges the gap between aesthetics and medicine.

