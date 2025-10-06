CO2Lift® Brings Its Bold Skincare Movement to Life with First-Ever NYC Retail Pop-Up October 29–November 3

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CO2Lift® , the revolutionary skincare brand changing the conversation around carboxytherapy, is bringing its movement directly to consumers with the debut of its first-ever Immersive Experience Pop-Up in the heart of New York City.From October 29 through November 3, skincare lovers, editors, influencers, and industry buyers are invited to step inside an interactive brand world that fuses science, education, and unapologetic fun.Located in East SoHo, this one-of-a-kind pop-up redefines what it means to “try before you buy” by turning clinical skincare into a sensory, social experience. With the bold tagline “NOT A MASK; A TREATMENT,” CO2Liftisn’t just introducing products, it’s showcasing the patented technology, clinical data, and innovation that have made it a category of its own.“This is more than a store; it’s a statement,” says Lana Kerr, Founder and CEO of Lumisque Skincare. “We’ve always believed skincare should be transformative, not performative. The Immersive Experience Pop-Up gives us the chance to show the world exactly why CO2Liftstands apart, it’s time for the industry to recognize this as a category in itself.”Throughout the week, the pop-up will feature exclusive programming, including giveaways, influencer appearances, VIP activations, and professional mini-events designed to bring the CARBOXY Movement to life. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the complete CO2Liftproduct collection, review real clinical data, and discover the brand’s newest innovation: SHIELD, a pure Vitamin C serum from the LUMISQUE Collection, launching exclusively at the event.Whether you’re a skincare devotee, beauty editor, or simply CO2-curious, this is the moment to experience what happens when clinical efficacy meets creative disruption.Follow @CO2Lift on Instagram for insider updates, exclusive access, and live event coverage.About CO2LiftCO2Liftby Lumisque Inc is the first and only professional-grade carboxytherapy treatment distributed in the United States. Powered by patented technology, validated through clinical research, and trusted by physicians worldwide, CO2Liftis pioneering non-invasive skin regeneration that bridges the gap between aesthetics and medicine.Follow the movement: @CO2Lift#CO2Lift #Carboxythecity #NotAMaskATreatment

