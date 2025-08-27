Star Stream Powers Live Coverage at 56th Polaris Crandon World Championship Weekend

Star Stream is a live streaming service provider, utilizing Star Link connectivity (or other mobile WiFi enabled devices).

Next-generation onboard streaming technology brings fans closer to the action at “The Big House”

Our platform was engineered for the toughest conditions… This is the future of live coverage.” — George Hammel, founder and CEO, Star Stream

CRANDON, WI, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Stream , the next-generation content and connectivity platform, has been selected to deliver onboard live streaming cameras across more than 12 short-course off-road race vehicles during the Polaris Crandon World Championship weekend, as well as behind-the-scenes and in-pit storytelling action, Aug. 28–31, 2025. The integration will include more than 30 cameras, capturing every high-speed moment from a lineup of elite classes: Pro 2, Pro 4, Pro Lite, Pro Spec, Ultra 4, Pro Buggy, Pro UTV, and even the iconic Vintage Class 11 (VW Bug) race vehicles.“Crandon is more than a race; it is now rightfully recognized as one of this country’s true motorsports treasures,” said Marty Fiolka, promoter, Crandon International Raceway. “It’s a gathering of generations of fans and racers who love this sport. Adding Star Stream’s live onboard coverage to the 17 hours of live television coverage on the RACER Network takes our broadcast experience to the next level, giving fans everywhere a chance to see the action the way the drivers do inside the cockpit and in their pits.”The Crandon International Raceway—affectionately known as “The Big House”—has long been the beating heart of short-course off-road racing. Each Labor Day weekend, more than 60,000 fans converge in Wisconsin’s Northwoods to celebrate the sport’s biggest and most storied event. With its unique blend of thrill-packed competition, festival-style energy, and deep community tradition, the Polaris Crandon World Championships and Red Bull Crandon World Cup stand as the premier off-road racing gathering in the world.“To bring fans into the cockpit and into the pits of so many different classes at The Big House is an honor and the perfect stage to show what Star Stream can do; we can now experience what the teams and drivers do, something we never could before live!” said George Hammel, founder and CEO, Star Stream. “From Pro 4 trucks to the beloved Class 11 VW Bugs, we’re capturing the full spectrum of short-course racing in real time.”Star Stream’s onboard technology will transform the fan experience, delivering real-time, in-vehicle perspectives to RACER Networks' broadcast coverage and digital platforms. With a platform proven in extreme race conditions, Star Stream is redefining what’s possible for off-road motorsports coverage.“The mission for our shows is to tell stories, capture the intense action and connect fans to the heart of short-course off-road racing,” said Steve Grein, show producer, Racer TV. “With Star Stream’s unique onboard technology and camera angles, we’re bringing audiences closer than ever, giving fans the chance to ride along in real time.”Hammel explained: “Our platform was engineered for the toughest conditions in motorsports, and Crandon is the ultimate test. By deploying dozens of onboard cameras across so many classes, we’re proving that high-performance connectivity and content delivery can scale in any race environment. This is the future of live coverage.”About Star StreamStar Stream is a next-generation content and connectivity platform built for extreme performance. From off-road racing and aviation to public safety and infrastructure, Star Stream empowers teams to capture, stream, and share mission-critical video and data from anywhere. Scalable, field-proven, and future-ready, Star Stream is redefining real-time visibility and control across industries. Learn more at starstream.pro

