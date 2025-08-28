Dr. Samuel Lin Recognized for Fifth Consecutive Year on Newsweek’s List of America’s Best Plastic Surgeons

Harvard Surgeon Recognized in All Six Categories; Dual Board-Certified Leader Advances Patient Care, Innovation, and Training

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Samuel Lin , Director of Aesthetic Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) and Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School, has been honored on Newsweek’s America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2025 list for the fifth consecutive year. This year, Dr. Lin was recognized in all six categories: Breast Augmentation, Eyelid Surgery, Facelift, Liposuction, Rhinoplasty, and Tummy Tuck.The America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2025 list, presented by Newsweek in partnership with global data firm Statista Inc., is based on more than 8,400 votes from medical experts nationwide. The rankings consider peer recommendations, quality-of-care evaluations—including consultation, outcomes, and follow-up care—and certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, making it one of the most trusted resources for patients considering cosmetic procedures.“I am honored to be recognized once again by Newsweek,” said Dr. Lin. “This acknowledgment reflects not only my work but also the dedication of my team. Our mission is to provide the highest level of compassionate, innovative, and safe care while continuing to advance the field through education and research.”A leader in both patient care and medical education, Dr. Lin also serves as Chief of Plastic Surgery at BID–Needham Hospital, Executive Director of the Harvard Surgical Program in Innovation (SPIN), and Program Director of the BIDMC/Harvard Plastic Surgery Residency and Fellowship. He is one of the few surgeons certified by two American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) boards—Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery—demonstrating the depth and breadth of his expertise.Dr. Lin is an Associate Editor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the specialty’s premier peer-reviewed journal, and has authored numerous scientific publications advancing knowledge in the field. His expertise has been featured in The New York Times, USA Today, Boston Magazine, and other national outlets. Dedicated to community impact, he also serves on the boards of the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Bright Pink, supporting breast cancer awareness and women’s health.About Dr. Samuel LinDr. Samuel Lin is a board-certified plastic surgeon and Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. Practicing in Boston since 2007, he specializes in rhinoplasty and facial aesthetics, breast and abdominal cosmetic surgery, and breast reconstruction. He is Director of Aesthetic Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Chief of Plastic Surgery at BID–Needham, and Executive Director of the Harvard Surgical Program in Innovation (SPIN). Dr. Lin is board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, reflecting his rare dual expertise. He is also recognized as a mentor and educator, having received the Harvard Medical School Mentoring Award for his dedication to training future surgeons.For more information, please visit www.linplasticsurgery.com

