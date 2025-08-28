Pegasus 500 Pro Floor Extractor Delivers Highest Cleaning Power Increases Professional Jan-San Productivity and Revenue

The Pegasus 500H is strong, fast-heating and capable of any floor cleaning job. Pegasus 500H has a 3-stage dual vacuum that's capable of up to 100" of water lift, 12 gallon capacity, adjustable pressures of 50 PSI to 500 PSI, and is built with a powerful U.S. Products Extractors are the industry's most portable, efficient, and powerful extraction systems. U.S. Products Extractors are compact, and provide continuous operation so that cleaning crews can touch-free clean and restore surfaces from carpet and The U.S. Products dual vacuum extractors and wands increase cleaning ability and reduce drying time 20 percent greater than any products on the market.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning Extractors and the long-time manufacturer of Jon-Don Prospector and EZ Spot Extractors, today launched the company’s innovative, portable new floor extractor, the Pegasus 500 Pro. The Pegasus 500 Pro’s high-power and lift, compact chassis and a dual vacuum allows professional building contractors to clean and dry more surface area in less time.

The new Pegasus 500 Pro Extractor is more portable, with stronger lift and faster carpet cleaning drying time than any other products on the market. The Pegasus 500 Pro helps commercial cleaning operations improve their productivity and revenue by cleaning and finishing more square footage in a day.

“The Pegasus 500 Pro allows building service contractors to have an incredibly powerful and portable floor cleaning extractor that lets them take on larger jobs and complete the floor cleaning with greater speed, efficiency, and productivity,” said Jonathan Smalley, U.S. Products CEO. “The Pegasus 500 Pro makes large floor cleaning a breeze.”

Jan-San Operations Require High-Power Professional Extractors

Professional cleaning operations must be able to reach, clean and restore all surface types in all areas, including: office spaces, residential facilities, high traffic areas, and stairwells. Varying carpets and floors require different pressure to clean – but not damage -- these surfaces. Adjustable psi extraction systems allow cleaners to scale cleaning to the exact amount of pressure needed to deep-clean all surface areas in a facility.

The best portable, efficient extraction systems, such as the Pegasus 500 Pro, are designed to be compact, and provide continuous operation so that cleaning crews can touch-free clean and restore surfaces from carpet and upholstery, to hard surfaces.

About the U.S. Products Pegasus 500 Pro

The new Pegasus 500 Pro Extractor includes a dual vacuum and an adjustable 0-500 psi output that will deep clean even the most stubborn carpets. The Pegasus 500 Pro includes a large 12 Gallon Capacity, a 1750W in-line heater, and 100 degrees of lift that cuts cycle time and quickly recovers water. This reduces commercial floor cleaning drying time and allows operators to clean and finish incrementally more square footage per day.

U.S. Products created the new Pegasus 500 Pro as a lighter, faster more compact update to the highly-acclaimed U.S Products Pegasus 500. The Pegasus 500 won numerous industry awards including the prestigious Facilities Cleaning Decisions Readers’ Choice Award.

“Thousands of professional cleaners contacted us to develop a new portable, high-power extractor for their mid-size and multi-site jobs,” added Smalley. “The Pegasus 500 Pro delivers the most affordable, durable, 500 PSI floor cleaning solution that helps them do more, faster.”

Pegasus 500 Pro Pricing and Availability

The new U.S. Products Pegasus 500 Pro Extractor package includes a Includes a $850 value Sharp Shooter 13-inch Wand and a 15-foot hose. The Pegasus 500 Pro is available now via the U.S. Products Website or through authorized worldwide U.S. Products Dealers and Representatives. For more information, contact U.S. Products at +1-360-450-2712 or email: uspsales@usproducts.com.

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness and faster operation in facilities including: hospitality, medical, education, multi-dwelling, restaurants, office buildings, care facilities, government and food production.

The U.S. Products Extractors are the most durable, maneuverable, fastest drying and high psi floor cleaning extractors in the market. Dealers are encouraged to contact their local U.S. Products Manufacturers Representative, or the company for more information HERE (https://usproducts.com/contact/).

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over more than 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find your local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: USPSales@USProducts.com Phone: 1-360-450-2694

