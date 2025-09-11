Flextank September Winery-Cidery Free Shipping Program Supports Craft Beverage Operations, Eliminates Tariffs

Flextanks deliver improved beverage making efficiency, cost savings, sustainability and margins. Flextanks are also engineered to provide higher production capability in less space and produce efficient, controllable, stackable, sustainable production. Flextank Vessels are available in a wide range of sizes and styles including the Apollo Vortex, Eco, Dexter and Stackable Vessels, and Mega Flextank Fermentor Bins.

Beverage Vessel No-Cost Shipping Program helps wineries, cideries contain costs, increase capacity and revenue in time for fall harvest production.

This No-Cost Shipping Program will help craft beverage operations gear up for fall production. Flextanks are made in the USA and shipped directly from the factory – which eliminates tariffs.” — Jonathan Smalley, CEO, Flextank

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flextank, the leader in advanced oxygen-permeable vessels for wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage, today announced the company will provide free shipping of all Apollo, Stacker, Dexter, and Eco Flextanks for a limited time through Sept. 30, 2025.

The Flextank No-Cost Shipping Program includes all Flextank Stacker 120, 240 and 300-gallon vessels, the Apollo 230-gallon “egg” vessels, Dexter 500, 300, 200 and 120 and 80-gallon vessels, and the Eco 300, 200 and 70-gallon vessels. Flextank will pay all shipping costs for all one-time orders of these new vessels over $2500, in the Continental United States.

“Winemakers and cidermakers are stretched thin by competition, changing market conditions, labor availability, and rising tariffs on fermentation, production and storage vessels. This new Flextank Apollo and Stacker No-Cost Shipping Program will help craft beverage operations reduce costs and gear up for early fall production,” said Jonathan Smalley, Flextank CEO. “Our portable, stackable, sustainable award-winning vessels, will help them reduce barrel costs, and expand production, beverage lines, and revenue.”

Flextank Helps Wineries Increase Efficiency, Production and Revenue

Flextanks are specifically engineered to provide higher production capability in less space, with efficient, controllable, stackable, sustainable production. This production efficiency helps craft beverage makers reduce bottle costs, boost the capacity of their barrel rooms, and increase revenue.

The revolutionary Flextank Apollo Vortex vessels also help wineries and cideries reduce fermentation time. and increase beverage production turnaround. The Flextank Vortex (egg-shaped) Apollo vessels use the naturally occurring CO2 and heat evolution to simulate upward movement. At the top, the fermenting wine or cider hits the cooler outside of the vessel and is drawn down the outer sides. This creates a vortex of healthy, performing yeast – and produces producing complex craft beverages more quickly and efficiently.

Flextank vessels are individually designed to have an adjustable oxygen-permeable surface area-to-volume ratio and related wall thickness and configuration. These superior qualities make Flextanks ideal for craft beverage production – from field to glass.

“Flextank is a partner in wineries and cideries success. We developed the Flextank No-Cost Shipping Program to help operators increase capacity, and become more efficient, productive and revenue generating,” added Mr. Smalley. “Our Flextank vessels are produced in the USA and shipped directly from the factory to beverage makers all over the country – which eliminates the challenges of tariffs from foreign-made products.”

New Production Insight Helps Wineries and Cideries Control Expenses

This summer, Flextank announced the availability of new Winery and Cidery Resource Pages. These resource libraries provide: online tools, expert guidance, and production and project consultation tips that are designed to help operators reduce their OpEx overhead and increase their productivity, sustainability, and margins.

The information guides winemakers and cidermakers through common challenges and requirements they face such as: how to increase production space, sustainability, efficiency, cuvee turnaround, cleaning, portability and productivity. These tools will help owners:

• Estimate in real-time an operation’s projected production, OpEx costs and potential revenue.

• Assess production vessel requirements by gallons or liters.

• Reduce overhead and OpEx costs, and expand capacity and production efficiency.

• Create new, sustainable long-term production and storage solutions.

Flextank September Free Shipping Program and 90-Day No Payment Financing

The Flextank No-Cost Shipping Program is available now to purchasers, and includes all Flextank Stacker 120, 240 and 300-gallon vessels, the Apollo 230-gallon “egg” vessels, Dexter 500, 300, 200 and 120 and 80-gallon vessels, and the Eco 300, 200 and 70-gallon vessels. Flextank will pay all shipping costs for all one-time orders of these new vessels over $2500, in the Continental United States. 90-Day No Payment/No Interest Financing is also available to eligible Wineries and Cideries on all orders over $5,000. For more information, contact: flexsales@flextank.com or call +1-360-450-2694.

About Flextank

Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available worldwide. Flextanks are made in the USA and have a lifetime guarantee. Flextanks help beverage makers have affordable, efficient operations. More than 5000 craft beverage production operations worldwide rely on Flextank for controllable, sustainable production. To learn more about Flextank and its products, visit: www.flextank.com. Phone +1-360-450-2694.

# # #

Making Better Wine & Craft Beverages With Lower Bottle Costs and Higher Revenue

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.