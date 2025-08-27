The Root Nine Foundation and Institute (R9) - Expands Global Research Mission with New Leadership and U.S. Headquarters

Founded upon the sacred geometry of ancestral wisdom, the Root Nine Foundation and Institute stands as a beacon for historical truth and oral sovereignty.

"R9 the cultural and research arm of The Official Royal House of Sori, expands its global mission of restoring and digitalize erased histories."

The Root Nine Foundation and Institute founded to advance research into lost African and SW Asian civilizations that shaped global language, science, mathematics, and history, said HRH Princess Karen.” — HRH Princess Karen W. S. Brengettsy-Chatman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Root Nine (R9) Foundation and Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the scholarly arm of the Official Royal House of Sori, proudly announces the opening of its U.S. headquarters in Washington, D.C., alongside the appointment of two distinguished scholars to lead its international research initiatives.

Under the leadership of HRH Princess Karen W. S. Brengettsy Chatman, President of the Foundation and Sovereign of the Official Royal House of Sori, the organization is dedicated to the preservation of African legacies and the rediscovery of ancient civilizations across Africa and Southwest Asia. Princess Karen is also the acclaimed author of The Lost Crown of Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahima ibn Sori and The Sovereign’s Redemption, and the children’s fiction series The Adventures of the Lost Prince.

Research and Archival Leadership

To advance its mission, the Foundation welcomes

Dr. Hini Al Mana, a renowned cultural anthropologist specializing in Southwest Asian civilizations, oral traditions, and linguistic evolution. Dr. Al Mana will oversee fieldwork and archival recovery efforts across the Arabian Peninsula and the Levant.

Dr. Daniel Foster, a leading historian and ethnographer focused on pre-colonial African societies and manuscript preservation. Dr. Foster will lead research expeditions and digitization projects throughout Africa.

🤝 Building Strategic Partnerships

The Root Nine Foundation and Institute has and is actively seeking further partnerships with academic institutions, museums, faith-based organizations, community leaders, and corporations that share its mission and vision. These collaborations will strengthen its efforts to recover lost histories, empower local communities, and promote sustainable development rooted in cultural heritage.

📚 Mission Pillars

The Root Nine Foundation and Institute will focus on:

Archival Recovery and Preservation Digitizing rare manuscripts, oral histories, and cultural records from marginalized communities

Anthropological and Historical Research Conducting field studies on ancient migrations, dynasties, and cultural systems

Educational Outreach Developing programs that promote historical literacy, cultural pride, and sustainable development

👑 Legacy and Sovereignty

The Foundation’s work is rooted in the legacy of Prince Abdul Rahman Ibrahima ibn Sori, a Fulbe prince of Timbuktu and Timbo, Guinea, son of King Ibrahima Mawdo Sori of the Imamate of Futa Jallon. His life, marked by nobility, enslavement, and resilience, serves as a guiding light for the Foundation’s mission of cultural reclamation and scholarly restoration.

The Official Royal House of Sori continues to support communities through initiatives in education, environmental sustainability, health and wellness, and social responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.