New Book Reveals Untold Story of Royalty in America

As Sovereign of the Official Royal House of Sori, I redeemed the lost crown of Prince Abdulrahman, preserving the royal bloodline they tried to silence through enslavement but could never erase.” — HRH Princess Karen W. S. Brengettsy-Chatman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in literary and royal history, a natural born American with proven lineage to African royalty has authored a groundbreaking work that exposes a hidden lineage left behind in bondage. The Lost Crown of Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahima ibn Sori and The Sovereign’s Redemption is a landmark publication by HRH Princess Karen W. S. Brengettsy-Chatman, tracing the bloodline of the Fulani prince whose capture and enslavement in America stunned two nations—and whose daughter’s fate has remained undocumented, until now.

Prince Abdulrahman’s dramatic story has appeared in scholarly texts, presidential archives, and abolitionist newspapers. But this new volume goes deeper: it is the first book ever written by a living descendant that traces the lost branch of the royal line—through his daughter Esther, who was left behind when her parents were emancipated in 1828.

Princess Karen’s voice resounds as both author and heir. With archival precision and ancestral reverence, she follows the legacy through Esther’s daughters and granddaughters, all the way to modern-day America where, against all odds, the bloodline survived through forced separation, slavery, Jim Crow, and systemic erasure. This is a sovereign’s testimony, a literary resurrection, and an act of reclamation.



ABOUT THE BOOK

Full Title:

The Lost Crown of Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahima ibn Sori and The Sovereign’s Redemption

Genre: Non-fiction / African American History / Royal Memoir

Features: Archival maps, genealogical trees, royal appendices, verified historical documents, and rare photographs

Scope: Spans from Prince Abdulrahman’s 1762 birth in Fouta Djallon to 20th-century descendants in Mississippi and Louisiana

Structure: Includes a poetic prologue, historical appendices (A–E), and direct commentary from the Sovereign Author

AVAILABILITY:

Available now worldwide via:

📚 Amazon |https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FJ124JH4

Barnes & Noble | Books-A-Million | Apple Books

Formats: Paperback | Hardcover | eBook | Global Library Distribution

Legal Disclaimer:

