The Official Royal House of Sori Strengthens Strategic Partnerships to Preserve Legacy and Foster Social Development

WALKING IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF PRINCE ABDUL RAHMAN IBRAHIMA IBN SORI

Dr. Hearst and Center Church have played a pivotal role in enabling the descendants of Prince Abdulrahman to retrace his journey to freedom. The entire journey is surreal.” — HRH Princess Karen Chatman

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Official Royal House of Sori proudly commemorates the deeply meaningful journey of Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahima Ibn Sori’s descendants, who gathered in Natchez, MS, on May 9, 2025, to celebrate Prince Abdulrahman Day, followed by their participation in Hartford, CT, on May 12, 2025, as part of the annual “Walking in the Footsteps of a Prince Tour”. Her Royal Highness Princess Karen Chatman and Princess Annie Bell Varner White, descendants from Natchez—the town where Prince Abdulrahman was enslaved for forty years—joined this historic celebration, further reinforcing the generational impact of his remarkable legacy.

Originally founded in 1993 and rebranded by Princess Karen Chatman in 2021, the Official Royal House of Sori remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving Prince Abdulrahman’s heritage alongside its partners such as Center Church. Princess Karen emphasized the invaluable role of Center Church, under the leadership of Pastor Liza Arulampalam, the Minister for Justice and Faith Formation, Rev. Dr. Eric J. Hearst, and Center Church Executive Team member Andre Keitt. "Dr. Hearst and Center Church have played a pivotal role in enabling the descendants of Prince Abdulrahman to retrace his journey to freedom," stated Princess Karen. "Through their unwavering support, we have uncovered critical documents and historical landmarks, allowing us to ‘Walk in the Footsteps of the Prince,’ standing in the very places he once stood. The experience is both humbling and surreal."

In 1828, Prince Abdulrahman and his wife Isabella entered Center Church as part of their quest for freedom, hoping to secure the emancipation of their children left behind in Mississippi. Their case was championed by Thomas Gallaudet, a member of Center Church and the American Colonization Society.

This year’s commemorative journey carried special significance, as Molly Sturges, the fifth-generation granddaughter of Gallaudet, and Cheri Buckhalter, the fifth-generation granddaughter of John Cox—who ancestors Gallaudet and Cox played a vital role in Prince Abdulrahman’s emancipation—joined the descendants’ celebration tour, strengthening historical ties and honoring the legacy of perseverance.

Expanding Legacy and Global Recognition

The Official Royal House of Sori remains dedicated to strengthening its partnerships with the U.S. Government, state and local authorities, and prestigious academic institutions, including Hartford International University, Princeton University, Trinity College, The American School of the Deaf, and Center Church. Through these collaborations, the organization continues to support humanitarian efforts and preserve the critical American and African American history.

Additionally, the Official Royal House of Sori remains steadfast in its commitment to social development by advancing initiatives that foster education, cultural awareness, humanitarian outreach, and youth empowerment. By creating and promoting impactful programs, the organization ensures that Prince Abdulrahman’s legacy continues to inspire and uplift future generations.

As part of its ongoing commitment to expanding the legacy and global recognition of Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahima Ibn Sori, The Official Royal House of Sori proudly announces the distinguished honors bestowed upon Dr. Artemus Gaye of Monrovia, Liberia; El Hadji Mody Ordy Barry of Guinea; and Her Royal Highness Princess Karen Chatman of the United States of America.

These prestigious accolades were presented during the descendants' "Return to Timbo" visit, held from December 13–23, 2024. The event was conducted in partnership with The United States Embassy in Guinea and was further distinguished by the presence of Michael Heath, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of African Affairs. Mr. Heath formally acknowledged The Official Royal House of Sori, The Wiseman of Timbo, and the Prince and Isabella Foundation for their unwavering dedication to preserving the profound legacy and historical significance of Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahima Ibn Sori.

