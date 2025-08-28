Anthology Student Named a Commander in the 2025 Tambellini Student Systems StarChart

Anthology Student provides a powerful, future-ready platform that enables institutions to deliver exceptional student experiences.

Anthology Student is the most innovative student system built specifically for higher education.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthology, the leading educational technology company, today announced that AnthologyStudent, its flagship cloud-based student information system (SIS), has again been ranked as a Commander in the Tambellini StarChart™: 2025 Student Systems. The report cites Anthology Student as the most innovative student system built specifically for higher education, citing its strengths in enrollment-based program management, flexible degree pathways, and advanced financial aid automation, including support for non-term and clock-hour models.Anthology’s game-changing implementation innovations, including AI-driven data migration, prescriptive implementation models, and a robust integration hub, are revolutionizing the way institutions approach SIS+ERP implementations. By leveraging AWS AI, Anthology provides faster, higher-quality data migrations that significantly reduce manual effort and improve overall efficiency. This modern approach will not only enhance data accuracy but also positions institutions for seamless, high-quality deployments.“Our mission with Anthology Student is to provide a powerful, future-ready platform that enables institutions to deliver exceptional student experiences while streamlining administrative processes,” said Bruce Dahlgren, CEO of Anthology. “We’re proud to again be recognized as a Commander in the StarChart, reflecting our commitment to helping colleges and universities adapt, grow, and thrive.”The Tambellini StarChart shows how student systems scored against a matrix of usability and innovation criteria. Solutions in the Commander Orbit are market leaders with highly innovative and user-centric designs that set the benchmark for what is possible.“Anthology Student continues to demonstrate a strong focus on agility and innovation,” said Matthew Winn, Ph.D., Senior Analyst at the Tambellini Group. “Its roadmap includes leveraging AI in partnership with AWS to accelerate data migration during implementations, a development that, if realized, could significantly reduce timelines and effort for institutions pursuing modernization.”Private, not-for-profit, public, two-year, and four-year institutions continue to choose Anthology Student to meet the demands of flexible academic program delivery. By combining Anthology Student with Anthology’s Finance and HCM solutions, institutions can benefit from a unified, single-vendor ERP platform purpose-built for higher education.

See how Anthology is modernizing the student experience, making their journey simpler, faster, and more user-friendly.

