U.S. Products Launches Three Innovative Jan-San Floor Extractors And Wholesale Chemical Supply at Experience Trade Show

Powerful, fast-dry Pegasus 500 Pro, Pro Start, and Dirt-Slayer extractors, with MasterBlend cleaning chemicals deliver one-stop commercial cleaning source.

Our innovative extractors allow building service contractors to take on larger surface area jobs, complete them with greater speed, efficiency, and productivity, and make floor cleaning a breeze.” — Jonathan Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning Extractors and the long-time manufacturer of Jon-Don Prospector and EZ Spot Extractors, today launched three innovative new floor extractors, and wholesale-priced availability of all MasterBlend floor cleaning chemicals, at the Experience Show in Las Vegas, Sept. 3-5.

At the Experience Show, U.S. Products will demonstrate the new Pegasus 500 Pro Extractor, Pro Start entry level extractor, and the Dirt-Slayer Vehicle Detailing System.

• The new U.S. Products Pegasus 500 Pro Extractor is an innovative, portable, high-power, high-lift floor extractor. The Pegasus 500 Pro has a compact chassis and a dual vacuum. This allows commercial cleaning operations to improve work capacity, productivity and revenue by cleaning and drying more floor surface area in less time.

• U.S. Products’ new Pro-Start™ Extractor is an affordable, entry-level professional floor cleaning system that gives start-up Jan-San floor cleaning businesses a fast, high-power, machine to help them get up and running quickly. The Pro-Start is portable, lightweight, and easy-to-use, includes a $400 value Trident Wand, 15-foot hose, and operates with a single power cord.

• U.S. Products’ Dirt-Slayer™ Vehicle Detailing Extraction System is the most lightweight, maneuverable, and powerful eight-gallon vehicle detailing system available. The durable, user-friendly Dirt-Slayer combines strong PSI carpet cleaning with high water recovery, and industry-highest lift. Dirt-Slayer allows professional detailers to clean more vehicles in less time.

• U.S. Products now distributes MasterBlend Chemicals. MasterBlend is the leading supplier of premium chemistry for textile and hard surface cleaning. U.S. Products now provides customers a one-stop-shop for powerful cleaning extractors and all common chemicals and deodorizers.



About the Experience Event

The Fall Experience Convention and Trade Show will be held September 3-5, 2025, at Caesars Forum Conference Center, in Las Vegas. Additional information is available at https://www.randrmagonline.com/the-experience-convention.

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: https://usproducts.com/, or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

The Kraken Professional-Grade Flood Restoration Extractor helps restoration operations remove water and clean floor areas.

Legal Disclaimer:

