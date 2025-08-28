Hurricane Hundred K Returns September 6 to Meeks Mountain Trails

MMTA Hurricane 100k

HURRICANE, WV, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, September 6th, the town of Hurricane will welcome more than 120 ultrarunners, along with their crew and families, for the Hurricane Hundred K at Meeks Mountain Trails. Athletes are traveling from across the country to join local runners in a celebration of endurance, community, and the beauty of West Virginia’s trails.

The event features a $10,000 prize purse, awarding $2,500 for first place, $1,500 for second, and $1,000 for third. In addition, a $2,000 course record bonus will be awarded if participants break the standing times of 9:03:11 (men’s record) and 10:31:32 (women’s record).

Beyond the race, families and spectators will enjoy a full weekend of community activities, including a sprayground for kids, sunrise and sunset yoga, live bluegrass music, guided nature hikes, free pizza and ice cream, and s’mores by the fire.

Mayor Scott Edwards shared his excitement:

“We love seeing this kind of activity in Hurricane. It’s an honor to welcome runners and their families to our town, and we hope they enjoy everything our community has to offer.”

Matt Young, MMTA Events Co-Chair, added:

“We do this run to showcase our town and the trails we love. More than just a race, it’s a chance to show people the big hearts of West Virginians, and especially the people of Hurricane.”

The Hurricane Hundred K is made possible thanks to the support of its presenting sponsors, the Dumont Tri County YMCA and the City of Hurricane with Mayor Scott Edwards, as well as Generations Physical Therapy, sponsor of the course record bonus. Many more local businesses proudly support the race and the trails because they love their community.

For more information, visit www.meeksmountaintrails.org or contact Matt Young at 304.549.4149.

