Fenix Lighting Announces Three-Day Labor Day Sale Sitewide

Fenix Lighting Labor Day Sale - 20% Off Everything

Fenix Lighting will hold a three-day Labor Day Sale, on all products across its flashlight and lighting categories.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting has announced details of its upcoming Labor Day Sale, a three-day online event running from Saturday, August 30th, until the end of the day Monday, September 1st, 2025.The sale will apply to every product at fenixlighting.com , including their high-performance flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights. New products and best sellers will also be included in the sale.Fenix products are recognized for their durability and functionality for both casual users and professionals alike. Many Fenix flashlights and headlamps carry IP68 waterproof and dust-proof ratings, ensuring they withstand demanding conditions. The product lineup also includes rechargeable lanterns for directional lighting, powerful bike lights for night riding and commuting, as well as high-capacity rechargeable batteries designed for extended runtime and compatibility with Fenix lights.For those interested in being alerted when the sale begins, Fenix Lighting encourages joining their email list , where the sale details and discount code will first be announced.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.