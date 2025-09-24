Submit Release
MELTRIC® to Showcase Electrical Safety Solutions at CANEW 2025

MELTRIC announces its participation at CANEW 2025, Edmonton, AB. September 24, 2025.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELTRIC, a leading manufacturer of industrial plugs and receptacles that prioritize safety and reliability, is proud to announce its participation in the Canadian Airports National Electrical Workshop (CANEW) 2025. Attendees are invited to visit with MELTRIC experts and explore how the company’s switch-rated devices and electrical solutions are helping airports across North America improve worker safety and operational efficiency.

MELTRIC in Aviation Applications

MELTRIC devices are widely used in airport operations and aviation infrastructure, including baggage handling systems, ground support equipment, and terminal facilities. Their switch-rated plugs and receptacles provide safe, quick-disconnect capability that streamlines maintenance, reduces downtime, and minimizes exposure to arc flash hazards.

A key advantage for airports is MELTRIC’s ability to provide safe electrical connections above the 18-inch level, supporting compliance with NEC 513 requirements for hazardous locations in aviation environments. This ensures that electrical equipment in areas such as baggage handling facilities meets strict safety standards while remaining practical and efficient for maintenance teams.

By simplifying lockout/tagout and delivering reliable power connections in compliance-sensitive areas, MELTRIC helps airports enhance both safety and productivity across critical operations.

MELTRIC at CANEW

MELTRIC’s presence at CANEW underscores its commitment to helping airports strengthen electrical safety and reliability. With switch-rated plugs and receptacles designed to simplify lockout/tagout procedures, minimize arc flash risks, and streamline maintenance, MELTRIC products deliver proven safety benefits that align with CANEW’s mission of advancing training and operational excellence.

CANEW attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with MELTRIC expert:
• Jesse Everatt – Regional Sales Manager, Western Canada

Mr. Everatt will be on-site to answer questions, providing live demos showing how MELTRIC solutions can reduce downtime by up to 50% and simplify electrical equipment connections. Free product samples available on request.

Grant Zwicke
MELTRIC® Corporation
+1 414-433-2766
