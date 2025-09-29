MELTRIC® to Display Watertight Switch-Rated Plugs & Receptacles at WEFTEC 2025

MELTRIC will exhibit at the 98th Annual WEFTEC show located in McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. Booth #6109. September 29 – October 1, 2025.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC , a leader in electrical connection safety and reliability, will exhibit at the 98th Annual Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition & Conference (WEFTEC) at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. Visitors can find MELTRIC at Booth #6109 during the exhibition from September 29 – October 1, 2025.MELTRIC will feature its signature line of Switch-Rated Plugs and Receptacles — engineered to provide unmatched safety, durability, and efficiency for water and wastewater applications. MELTRIC’s technology allows for safe, make-or-break connections under full load, ensuring quick equipment changeouts, reduced downtime, and enhanced worker protection in demanding industrial environments.Watertight Connections Built for Water & Wastewater EnvironmentsIn demanding water and wastewater operations, moisture intrusion is one of the leading causes of electrical failures. MELTRIC’s Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles are watertight when connected or capped, ensuring safe, reliable operation even in wet conditions or when temporarily submerged. This makes them ideal for pump stations, treatment facilities, and other high-moisture environments where uptime and safety are non-negotiable.Cut Downtime in Half with MELTRIC TechnologyMELTRIC’s innovative design can reduce pump and motor changeout downtime by up to 50%.With MELTRIC devices, motors can be prewired and rotation-tested in advance. This means that when a pump or motor goes down, it can be instantly swapped out by any qualified technician — without waiting for an electrician to disconnect and reconnect wiring. This plug-and-play approach minimizes costly delays, keeps systems online, and ensures faster recovery from equipment failures.Live Demonstrations at WEFTECVisitors to Booth #6109 will see live product demonstrations showing how MELTRIC devices maintain watertight performance and enable rapid equipment changeouts. MELTRIC representatives will also provide free samples, guidance on retrofit solutions, industry-specific applications, and best practices for maximizing uptime in water and wastewater operations.Representing MELTRIC at WEFTEC 2025 will be:• Brent Kirk, Regional Sales Manager – USA Northwest• Jarvis Brown, Business Development – USA Central• Rob Matuszewski, Product/Pricing Manager

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.