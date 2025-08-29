Grief On Purpose Podcast Features Jacob Tobia in Bold Conversation on Grief, Gender, and Healing

Jacob Tobia (them/they), author of Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story, beloved voice of Double Trouble in Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and "Before They Were Men"

Grief On Purpose, the groundbreaking podcast, is proud to announce its next release with Jacob Tobia (they/them).

"Maybe the real work of grief isn't about 'moving on, ' maybe it's the opposite. Maybe it's about learning to live with the knowing that it never ends.” — Jacob Tobia (they/them), Author

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacob is the acclaimed author of Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story, beloved voice of Double Trouble in Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and they are releasing "Before They Were Men" next week. In this powerful Grief On Purpose episode, Jacob opens up about grief, masculinity, caregiving, and the unique challenges of mourning in a culture that tells men not to cry.“It’s bold. It’s tender. It’s one of the most important conversations we’ve had,” says host Laura Walton, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and founder of Grief On Purpose.Listeners will hear Jacob reflect on:Grief and Gender: Navigating mourning beyond binary expectations of masculinity and femininity.Caregiving and Loss: The complexities of tending to loved ones while processing anticipatory grief.Redefining Strength: Embracing tears, tenderness, and vulnerability as radical acts of healing and being human.Writing Through Grief: How Jacob’s memoir Sissy became both a reclamation of identity and a beacon for others in mourning and was a springboard for "Before They Were Men", newly released and on shelves.This episode contributes to the larger cultural conversation around grief inclusivity, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community, offering both validation and practical insights for anyone navigating loss.Founded by Laura Walton, LMFT, Grief On Purpose is a multimedia platform—including podcasts, online courses, journals, and the forthcoming book The Yoga of Grief—dedicated to reframing grief as a sacred teacher and lifelong companion. With trauma-informed tools, personal stories, and compassionate dialogue, Grief On Purpose empowers people to move through grief with presence, courage, and authenticity.Listen & Learn MoreThe full episode with Jacob Tobia is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, IHeart Radio, Amazon, and www.griefonpurpose.com

The Gender of Grief: How Identity Shapes the Way We Mourn with Jacob Tobia

