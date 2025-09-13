MELTRIC® to Exhibit Switch-Rated Plugs & Receptacles at NECA 2025

MELTRIC announces its participation in the NECA 2025. September 13–15, 2025, at McCormick Place West Convention Center in Chicago, IL. Booth #1431.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC , a leading manufacturer of industrial plugs and receptacles, is proud to announce its participation in the NECA 2025 Convention & Trade Show, taking place September 13–15, 2025 at McCormick Place West Convention Center in Chicago, IL. Visitors can find MELTRIC at Booth #1431, where the company will present its latest advancements in switch-rated technology designed to improve electrical safety, reliability, and efficiency.Why Visit MELTRIC at NECAMELTRIC’s booth will spotlight its Switch-Rated Plugs and Receptacles, which combine the safety of a disconnect switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle in one device. Designed to make equipment changeout safer, faster, and more efficient, MELTRIC devices are ideal for a wide range of industrial and commercial applications. MELTRIC devices feature:• Line-of-sight disconnect for safe, visible verification of no energy• Arc flash containment to protect personnel from electrical hazards• Push-button disconnection for quick, tool-free equipment changeout• Dead-front construction to prevent exposure to live parts• Rugged durability to withstand dust, moisture, and impactsMELTRIC products are engineered and tested to meet or exceed the highest safety and performance standards, including NEC, NFPA, CSA, UL, and other relevant international standards. This ensures compliance with electrical codes across North America while providing end users with confidence in product reliability, safety, and regulatory acceptance.Meet the MELTRIC TeamNECA attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with MELTRIC experts:• Luis Quintanar – Regional Sales Manager, USA Southwest• Jarvis Brown – Business Development, USA Central• Ben Mihojevich – Marketing SpecialistThese representatives will be on-site to answer questions, providing live demos showing how MELTRIC solutions can reduce downtime by up to 50% and simplify electrical equipment connections. Free product samples available on request.

