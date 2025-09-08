MELTRIC® to Exhibit the Future of Electrical Connection Solutions for Manufacturing at FABTECH 2025

MELTRIC announces its participation in FABTECH 2025. McCormick Place, Chicago, IL. MELTRIC will be located at Booth #B37058.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC , a leading provider of innovative electrical connection solutions, is excited to announce its participation in FABTECH 2025, North America’s premier event for the metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing industries. This year’s show will be held September 8–11, 2025, at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL. MELTRIC will be located at Booth #B37058.The 2025 event theme, “The Future of Manufacturing is Here,” aligns perfectly with MELTRIC’s mission to deliver cutting-edge, safe, and efficient electrical connection technology that empowers manufacturers to work smarter and safer.Showcasing Switch-Rated Plugs & ReceptaclesAt FABTECH 2025, MELTRIC will highlight its Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles—plug-and-play devices that combine the safety of a disconnect switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle. Designed for demanding metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing applications, these devices feature:• Line-of-sight disconnect for safe, verification of zero energy• Arc flash containment to protect personnel from electrical hazards• Push-button disconnection for quick, tool-free equipment changeout• Dead-front construction to prevent exposure to live parts• Rugged durability to withstand dust, moisture, and impactsThese features allow MELTRIC devices to reduce downtime by up to 50%, increase safety, and offer a cost-effective retrofit option without significant infrastructure changes. All Switch-Rated devices are fully compliant with NFPA 70E and CSA Z462 standards.Meet with Members of the MELTRIC Team at Booth #B37058Visitors to MELTRIC’s booth will have the opportunity to meet and learn from:• Brent Kirk, Regional Sales Manager – USA Northwest• Tommy Van Oost, Regional Sales Manager – USA Central• Jarvis Brown, Business Development – USA Central• Jenni Hansen, Creative LeadAttendees can explore real-world solutions for improving productivity and safety, watch live equipment demonstrations, and request free product samples.

