Historic 2-Bedroom home with Brick Archways, Stone Fireplaces, and Wraparound Porch Heads to Auction in Anderson Indiana

ANDERSON, IN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A distinctive historic home located at 252 Ringwood Way, Anderson, IN 46013 is officially heading to auction, offering buyers and investors a unique opportunity to acquire a character-rich property through a transparent and competitive bidding process. The auction is being conducted by Abundant Auctions , a trusted Indiana-based real estate auction company known for offering properties with strong potential across the state. Full auction details, terms, and registration are available now at www.abundantauctions.com This 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home was built in 1925 and carries nearly a century of architectural charm. It’s full of rare design features that set it apart from standard listings. From the curb, the property makes a bold first impression with a wraparound front porch constructed from arched brickwork, giving the home timeless presence and functional outdoor living space.Inside, the home offers a layout that’s both practical and flexible. The main floor includes one bedroom, while the second bedroom is located in the upstairs loft, which also features a half bath. This loft space provides separation and privacy from the rest of the home and can be used as a bedroom, guest space, office, studio, or anything else the new owner might need.Throughout the interior, vintage touches and thoughtful details are easy to spot. A single brick archway stands as a visual centerpiece and architectural nod to the home’s original construction. The living area includes two stone fireplaces, adding warmth and texture to the space and giving the home a grounded, rustic aesthetic. The dining room features original built-in display cabinets, ideal for showcasing china, glassware, or collectibles—perfect for maintaining the home's historic feel while offering practical storage.While the home retains many of its original features, flooring has been updated, and the overall structure is solid and ready for cosmetic finishing. The basement offers ample storage and could be utilized as a workspace or utility area. A driveway provides off-street parking, and the yard surrounding the home offers additional potential for gardening, entertaining, or future outdoor improvements.This property is well-suited for a variety of buyers—whether you’re a homeowner drawn to classic design and craftsmanship, or an investor looking for a memorable rental or resale opportunity. It’s rare to find homes from this era with so many original features still intact, and even rarer to find them offered at auction in this condition.Abundant Auctions is handling the sale, bringing their streamlined and professional auction process to this one-of-a-kind Anderson listing. The company specializes in residential real estate auctions across Indiana and offers a user-friendly online bidding platform. Interested buyers can view all relevant documents, terms, and bidding instructions directly at www.abundantauctions.com The auction format ensures a competitive, transparent process where all interested parties have a fair chance to participate. Abundant Auctions makes it easy for both local and out-of-state buyers to engage in real estate opportunities without the guesswork of traditional negotiations. Property viewings can be arranged by appointment, and all bidders are encouraged to complete their due diligence ahead of time.Located in a quiet residential area of Anderson, the property provides peaceful surroundings while remaining accessible to local roads and amenities. Though not in the center of a commercial district, the home’s setting is ideal for anyone looking to live in or invest in a home with charm, character, and long-term value.252 Ringwood Way is more than just a house—it’s a rare example of early 20th-century Indiana architecture with enduring design elements that have stood the test of time. With a brick-arched porch, stone fireplaces, built-in cabinetry, and flexible loft space, it offers a truly unique canvas for restoration or creative customization.Full auction details, bidding registration, and additional property information are available now at www.abundantauctions.com

