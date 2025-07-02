A Quiet and Rural Lifestyle: 33.8 Acres in Spencer Indiana for Sale by Abundant Auctions LLC

Historic Fieldstone house Livestock Stalls Pole Barn Aerial View of Property Cleared Field

33 Acres for sale in Spencer Indiana by Abundant Auctions LLC. Bidding period from 7/25/25 until 7/28/25. Visit www.abundantauctions.com for more information.

The country life is to be preferred, for there we see the works of God; but in cities little else but the works of men. And the one makes a better subject for contemplation than the other” — William Penn

SPENCER, IN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abundant Auctions Announces Premier Real Estate Auction: Historic Stonehouse on 33.8 Acres in Spencer, Indiana, to Hit the Auction Block July 25–28, 2025Abundant Auctions is proud to present a rare and extraordinary real estate opportunity that blends timeless historic charm with rural functionality and modern convenience. Located at 1038 Cedar Lane, Spencer, IN 47460, this unique and versatile 33.8-acre property will be sold via public auction in a limited-time online bidding event beginning 12:01 AM EST on July 25, 2025, and ending 11:59 PM EST on July 28, 2025. Pre-bidding is open now and encouraged.This premier listing is offered exclusively through Abundant Auctions, a trusted name in Indiana real estate auctions, known for connecting serious buyers with once-in-a-lifetime properties. Whether you're a homesteader, investor, outdoorsman, or someone seeking peace, privacy, and history in the heart of nature, this property is an opportunity you won't want to miss.At the heart of 1038 Cedar Lane stands a beautifully preserved historic Stonehouse, a testament to craftsmanship and durability. Constructed with natural stone taken from the property, this home offers the kind of character and detail rarely seen in modern builds. Complementing the main house is a charming springhouse, a nod to traditional self-sufficiency.What makes this property even more exceptional is its spring-fed water source. Not only does it provide pure, fresh drinking water for the home, but it also services livestock, reducing the need for external utilities and enhancing its off-grid potential. In a world where natural resources are becoming more valuable every day, this feature alone sets the estate apart as a rare gem in Southern Indiana.Nestled at the end of a newly paved road, 1038 Cedar Lane offers total privacy and a connection to nature that is both serene and invigorating. The 33.8-acre parcel is abundant with local wildlife, making it ideal for hunting, birdwatching, or simply enjoying the quiet company of native species.Outdoorsmen and nature lovers alike will appreciate the natural landscape and the endless opportunities for exploration and recreation. Whether you're hiking through your private acreage, watching the sunrise over a peaceful meadow, or planning your next hunt, this land offers a deeply fulfilling lifestyle that’s increasingly hard to come by.For those looking to homestead, farm, or raise animals, the property comes equipped with everything needed for success. Included are two pole barns, providing ample space for equipment, hay, feed, or workshop use. One of the barns is outfitted with five dedicated livestock stalls, making it ideal for horses, goats, cattle, or other animals.While the setting is rural and peaceful, you won’t be sacrificing connectivity. The home is already hooked up to high-speed fiber optic internet, giving you access to the digital world from the comfort and privacy of your remote estate. It's the best of both worlds: country living with the bandwidth to work from home, stream media, or manage a business online.Perhaps best of all, there is no HOA. You have the freedom to make this property your own without oversight or restrictive covenants. Build, farm, expand, or preserve—it’s entirely up to you.Abundant Auctions has streamlined the entire process to make participation as simple and transparent as possible. The online auction will be hosted on the Abundant Auctions platform and will run from July 25 at 12:01 AM EST through July 28 at 11:59 PM EST.Interested bidders can place pre-bids at any time leading up to the official auction period. This early bidding window allows serious buyers to get involved immediately and potentially secure the property before the competitive final days.Visit www.AbundantAuctions.com to view the listing, register to bid, and place pre-bids now. Additional information, documents, and virtual tours will be available on the site.With Abundant Auctions, buyers benefit from a level playing field, transparent pricing, and real-time updates. Auctions eliminate guesswork and reduce the drawn-out nature of traditional negotiations. Buyers know when the auction starts and when it ends—no haggling, no waiting, no surprises.Moreover, this unique property offers immeasurable value, and auction buyers often find that they can secure properties for below-market prices due to competitive bidding and the time-limited nature of the event.Abundant Auctions is a full-service auction company specializing in real estate, land, and estate assets throughout Indiana. With a reputation for excellence, integrity, and results, Abundant Auctions connects motivated sellers with qualified buyers using a transparent and competitive online platform.From farms and ranches to historic homes and investment properties, Abundant Auctions LLC is your trusted partner for buying and selling unique real estate assets.This is more than a property—it’s an opportunity to own a piece of Indiana’s past, present, and future. Whether you're looking for a secluded getaway, a working homestead, or a legacy investment, 1038 Cedar Lane delivers unmatched potential. Don’t miss this opportunity to bid, buy, and own through Abundant Auctions —where exceptional properties meet motivated buyers.Mark your calendars for July 25–28, 2025, and visit Abundant Auctions today to pre-register and place your bids!

Exterior Video of Property

