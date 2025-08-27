Investor Opportunity: Renovated 3-Bedroom Home at 444 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis Heads to Online Auction

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recently renovated, investor-ready home located at 444 N Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN will be sold via online auction from Saturday, September 14 through Tuesday, September 17, ending at 7:00 PM Eastern Time on the final day. This property presents a strong opportunity for buyers or investors seeking a move-in ready home in a highly sought-after area near downtown Indianapolis.This spacious two-story home features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, thoughtfully designed for comfortable living and rental potential. The home has been updated with recent renovations and only requires minor finishing touches, allowing the new owner to move in or place it on the rental market quickly.The interior includes a modern, open kitchen equipped with a large island that serves as a natural gathering place and workspace. Adjacent to the kitchen, there is a dedicated laundry room providing convenience and added functionality. Upstairs, a versatile loft area offers extra living space that can be used as a home office, study, or recreational area.The primary bedroom is uniquely situated on its own floor, offering added privacy and comfort. It comes complete with an en-suite bathroom, enhancing the living experience with a private space for relaxation and convenience. The remaining bedrooms and bathrooms are positioned to maximize space and usability for family members or tenants.Outdoor living is well-accommodated with two separate decks—one at the front of the home and one at the back—providing ample space for entertaining, relaxing, or enjoying the outdoors. The backyard is fully enclosed with a privacy fence, making it ideal for children, pets, or tenants who appreciate outdoor privacy.One of the major advantages of this property is its location. Situated just minutes from downtown Indianapolis, the home offers residents easy access to some of the city’s best amenities and entertainment options. Nearby attractions include Lucas Oil Stadium, home to professional sports and major events, and Fountain Square, known for its vibrant arts scene, live music, restaurants, and boutique shops.Additionally, the home is a short drive from Mass Ave, a bustling cultural district featuring trendy restaurants, breweries, theaters, and galleries, providing a rich urban lifestyle for residents. The location also offers convenient access to major highways and public transportation, facilitating easy commutes throughout the city.This combination of a well-maintained, renovated home and a prime location enhances the property's appeal as a rental or investment property. Indianapolis continues to experience growth in its housing market, with demand for updated homes close to the city center steadily increasing. This property offers investors an opportunity to capitalize on these trends.The upcoming auction is being conducted by Abundant Auctions . Interested buyers can register for the auction and find additional property details, terms, and bidding instructions at www.abundantauctions.com . Property viewings are available by appointment prior to the auction dates, and prospective bidders are encouraged to complete their due diligence in advance.The auction will begin on Saturday, September 14 and continue through Tuesday, September 17, with the final bids accepted up until 7:00 PM ET on the last day. This format offers buyers a transparent and competitive process to acquire the property.Whether looking to expand a rental portfolio or purchase a home with excellent proximity to downtown Indianapolis, 444 N Keystone Avenue provides a flexible opportunity. With its spacious interior, multiple outdoor decks, privacy features, and convenient location, the home meets a variety of needs for investors and owner-occupants alike.For more information and to register to bid, visit www.abundantauctions.com

