City of Powell, OH to Improve Development Services with OpenGov

POWELL, OH, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the City of Powell, Ohio prepares for continued growth, the City selected OpenGov Permitting & Licensing to ensure its permitting and licensing services can keep pace with the needs of residents, businesses, and developers.OpenGov, the leader in AI and ERP solutions helping state and local governments across the U.S. strengthen transparency, service delivery, and collaboration, stood out for its intuitive public portal, flexible workflows, seamless integrations with key systems, and robust reporting capabilities.Fourteen miles north of Columbus, Powell is focused on building a responsive system to support development and enhance the customer experience. Leaders sought a platform that would make it easier for applicants to submit requests, track progress, and access information while also giving staff the tools to collaborate more effectively across departments.With OpenGov, Powell will transition from paper-based processes to a digital system designed with both residents and staff in mind. The City anticipates several benefits, including a resident-facing portal that gives applicants easy access and real-time status updates, fewer requests for duplicate information and faster turnaround times, stronger collaboration across departments with integrations to GIS and BlueBeam, reliable reporting that supports accurate data and decision-making, and a shift away from physical files toward secure, accessible digital record-keeping.“Our community is experiencing exciting growth, and we want our permitting and licensing processes to reflect that progress,” said Logan Stang, Planning Director, City of Powell. “With OpenGov, residents and businesses will have easier access to services, and staff will have the tools they need to keep projects moving smoothly. This investment ensures Powell can continue to provide responsive service as development increases.”OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

