Fertility Institute of San Diego Launches Hybrid Global Surrogacy & Egg Donation Program

Hybrid Egg Donor and Surrogacy Program

Fertility Institute of San Diego Expands Global Surrogacy & Egg Donation with Hybrid Program, Connecting Families Worldwide

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fertility Institute of San Diego (FISD), a female physician-led, boutique fertility clinic founded by double board–certified reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, has announced the global expansion of its surrogacy and egg donation programs along with the debut of its new Hybrid Program. This innovative option combines the strengths of U.S.-based fertility care with select international services where permissible.

In 2025 alone, the FISD team has connected with intended parents in Berlin, Sydney, Melbourne, Paris, Amsterdam, and Brussels, and will continue its outreach later this year in Cologne and Bangkok.

Meeting Growing International Demand

FISD’s expansion responds to the increasing number of international intended parents who are seeking surrogacy and egg donation in the United States—particularly in San Diego, a hub for advanced IVF, comprehensive donor screening, and ethical gestational carrier care. With a personalized, continuity-of-care model, every patient works directly with Dr. Hosseinzadeh from the first consultation through the end of their journey. Patients are further supported by FISD’s in-house donor program, EggDonorsSanDiego.com.

The Hybrid Program

FISD now offers two distinct pathways:

1. Full Journey in the U.S. – Intended parents complete all stages of the process in San Diego, including medical evaluations, egg donor selection, IVF and embryo creation, optional PGT testing, gestational carrier screening and matching, and the embryo transfer itself. Ongoing pregnancy monitoring is provided near the carrier’s home in the U.S., with continued support from FISD.

2. U.S.–Global Hybrid (Where Permissible) – For families seeking a more cost-effective option, embryos are created at FISD’s San Diego clinic using advanced laboratory techniques and ethical egg donation practices. After testing, embryos may be securely shipped to one of FISD’s trusted international partners, where the embryo transfer is performed at a lower cost. All services comply with relevant laws and ethical standards.

Designed for International Families: The Hybrid Program is ideal for intended parents for whom the cost of working with a gestational carrier in the U.S. is out of reach. This option offers the best of both worlds—access to the clinical excellence of a U.S. fertility center and ethical egg donation, combined with the cost savings of completing the embryo transfer and surrogacy journey in a more affordable international location.

“Our Hybrid option pairs FISD’s excellence with trusted global partners so more families can access safe, ethical, and efficient surrogacy and egg donation—that is financially attainable,” said Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, Founder and Medical Director of the Fertility Institute of San Diego.

2025 Global Outreach

This year, FISD has met with thousands of intended parents through in-person consultations and educational sessions across Europe and Australia. Upcoming opportunities to connect with the clinic include Cologne and Bangkok in late 2025. Virtual consultations remain available year-round, tailored to international time zones.

Why Choose San Diego and FISD?

• Continuity of Care: One physician guiding each patient from start to finish.

• In-House Donor Program: EggDonorsSanDiego.com offers carefully screened egg donors.

• Advanced Laboratory & Technology: State-of-the-art IVF lab with optional genetic testing.

• Ethical, Compliant, Inclusive: Expertise in legal frameworks and LGBTQ+-affirming care.

• Global Experience: Specialized coordination for cross-border surrogacy and egg donation.

International families researching surrogacy in San Diego, egg donation in San Diego, or U.S. surrogacy programs are encouraged to connect with FISD to explore both full U.S. journeys and the new Hybrid Program.

Next Steps

FISD works with international patients from all over the globe. If you are ready to take the next step in your international fertility journey, schedule your virtual consultation today by contacting the clinic.

