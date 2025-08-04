Fertility Institute of San Diego Featured for AI IVF Innovation and CA Fertility Coverage SB 729

FOX 5 San Diego spotlights FISD

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fertility Institute of San Diego (FISD), San Diego’s premier fertility clinic, has become the first fertility center in San Diego to offer this time-lapse system through the revolutionary Embryoscope™ incubator, a breakthrough recently featured on FOX 5 San Diego.

This recognition highlights FISD’s leadership in reproductive innovation and its ongoing commitment to improving IVF outcomes for patients across California and beyond.

A Technological Leap: How Embryoscope™ Improves IVF Outcomes

The Embryoscope™ system utilizes continuous time-lapse photography to monitor embryos inside an incubator, enabling embryologists to identify the most viable embryos for transfer without removing them from their controlled environment.

“This technology allows us to be more precise and less invasive,” said Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, founder and medical director of FISD. “By choosing the healthiest embryos based on continuous developmental data, we can improve IVF success rates while reducing stress on the embryo.”

Studies have shown that AI-assisted embryo selection may lead to:

● Improved implantation and live birth rates

● Fewer embryo transfers to reach a successful pregnancy

● Reduced risk of embryo handling-related complications

California’s New Fertility Coverage Mandate Begins in 2026

The FOX 5 segment also covered the new California law, SB 729, set to take effect in January 2026, which will require employers with 100 or more employees to cover fertility diagnosis and IVF treatment through insurance plans.

“The financial barrier has long been one of the greatest challenges for patients,” added Dr. Hosseinzadeh. “This new law is going to change lives and give more people the ability to seek fertility care sooner.”

FISD believes this policy, combined with innovative technologies like the Embryoscope™, will make fertility care more accessible, inclusive, and timely with exceptional pregnancy success rates.

Global Reach with Boutique-Level Care

FISD is known for offering customized one-on-one fertility care in a private and compassionate setting. In addition to serving patients across Southern California, the clinic also sees patients from around the world—including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Australia, and China—who travel to San Diego for its expertise in advanced fertility care.

Over the past 25 years, Dr. Hosseinzadeh and her team have helped countless individuals and couples fulfill their dreams of becoming parents, offering services including:

● IVF and ICSI

● Egg donation and surrogacy coordination

● LGBTQ+ family building

● Fertility preservation

Why Patients Choose FISD

• First clinic in San Diego to offer Embryoscope™ incubator.

● Led by a double board-certified reproductive endocrinologist with 25+ years of experience

● Personalized, physician-led care for every patient

● Multilingual and culturally sensitive team

● Serves patients residing in California, other U.S. states, and internationally.

About the Fertility Institute of San Diego

The Fertility Institute of San Diego is a boutique fertility center located in La Jolla, CA, offering a full range of services including IVF, egg donation, LGBTQ+ family building, and fertility preservation. Led by Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, a double board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and OB/GYN, the clinic blends cutting-edge technology with deeply personalized care to help individuals and couples around the world achieve their dreams of parenthood.

