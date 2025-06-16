Fertility Institute of San Diego Fertility Clinic Receives REI Protect Seal of Approval for Advanced IVF Excellence

REI AWARD | Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh

Fertility Institute of San Diego receives the REI Protect Seal, showcasing its commitment to safety, quality, and advanced IVF care for patients.

Earning this elite designation places FISD among a distinguished group of fertility clinics nationwide, representing a pivotal moment for the clinic and a powerful reassurance for its patients.” — Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, Founder & Medical Director

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients pursuing fertility treatment in San Diego now have an even greater reason to feel confident in their care. The Fertility Institute of San Diego (FISD) has been awarded the inaugural REI Protect Seal of Approval, recognizing it as a national leader in safety, ethics, and clinical excellence in reproductive medicine. “Earning this elite designation places FISD among a distinguished group of fertility clinics nationwide, representing a pivotal moment for the clinic and a powerful reassurance for its patients.”

“Being able to earn the REI Protect Seal of Approval reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing reproductive medicine while providing deeply compassionate, individualized care,” said Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, Founder and Medical Director of FISD. “Since founding the clinic, we’ve had the privilege of helping hundreds of families grow, all while maintaining a deeply personalized, patient-first approach to care.”

With this designation, FISD strengthens its reputation as a leading San Diego IVF clinic known for excellence in fertility treatment options, including IVF, surrogacy, an in-house egg donor program, PRP, ovarian rejuvenation and LGBTQ+ family-building. The honor reinforces the clinic’s role as a trusted destination for individuals and couples across California and Internationally who seek highly personalized fertility care from a team of reproductive medicine specialists.

What the REI Protect Seal Means for Our Patients

The REI Protect Seal of Approval is awarded by an independent panel of experts in reproductive endocrinology, patient safety, and IVF lab science. It signifies that a fertility clinic or IVF laboratory has met or exceeded the most stringent national standards for:

• Clinical Safety

• Ethical Integrity

• Scientific Excellence

• Patient-Centered Practices

Nationwide, few fertility clinics qualify for this elite certification due to its exceptionally high standards.

For patients, the seal offers more than just reassurance—it signals trust. It identifies FISD as a clinic where patient safety, emotional care, and treatment effectiveness are not just goals, but daily standards. Whether undergoing egg donation in San Diego, IVF, or egg freezing, patients can expect transparent guidance, industry-leading protocols, and outcomes aligned with best practices.

Recognized for Excellence in Every Detail

FISD earned the REI Protect Seal through a comprehensive review process that evaluated multiple dimensions of the clinic’s operations and care delivery model. Specific achievements contributing to the award include:

• High Standards: FISD’s fertility lab follows advanced protocols for embryo handling, infectious disease prevention, and outcome monitoring—consistently exceeding industry expectations.

• Innovative Technology: The clinic utilizes cutting-edge tools like time-lapse imaging (EmbryoScope™), PGT-A for chromosomal analysis, and AI-assisted embryo grading to increase success and reduce cycle times.

• Patient Confidence: Countless online verified patient testimonials highlight FISD’s reputation for compassionate, individualized support and consistently high satisfaction.

“This seal is more than a badge—it’s a promise to our patients,” said Dr. Hosseinzadeh. “It reflects our culture of excellence and our mission to offer fertility care that is not only medically advanced, but deeply compassionate.”

About Fertility Institute of San Diego

Founded in 2014, the Fertility Institute of San Diego is an elite, female physician-led boutique fertility clinic located in San Diego, California. Led by Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, a double board-certified reproductive endocrinologist with over 25+ years of clinical experience, FISD combines state-of-the-art technology with a one-on-one care model that ensures every patient is seen by Dr. Hosseinzadeh from start to finish.

FISD’s services include:

• In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

• Premier Egg Donation Program in San Diego

• Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)

• Surrogacy Coordination for domestic and international patients.

• LGBTQ+ Fertility Services

• Fertility Preservation for Cancer Patients

• Male and Female Fertility Testing and Diagnosis

The clinic is known for embracing the latest science while preserving the human side of reproductive medicine—offering personalized roadmaps for every fertility journey.

For more information about Fertility Institute of San Diego and its commitment to excellence in fertility care, visit FertilityInstituteSanDiego.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.