Prevalon Energy Launches $250M Customer Financing Program

New program with J.P. Morgan Payments gives customers flexible deferred payment options to accelerate utility-scale energy storage projects.

HEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prevalon ™ Energy, a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, today announced a new customer financing program in collaboration with J.P. Morgan Payments. The Deferral Payment Program is a credit-based program with access to $250M of capital, to support customers with faster deployment of utility-scale energy storage projects By combining the banking expertise and funding capabilities of J.P. Morgan Payments with Prevalon’s technical expertise and proven delivery model, this initiative gives energy developers and utilities a new pathway to accelerate deployment without straining capital resources—creating more predictable economics and lowering barriers to entry for advanced energy storage projects.“Our goal has always been to support our partners across the full lifecycle of their energy storage projects,” said Ben Hunnewell, Chief Financial Officer at Prevalon Energy. “We’ve bolstered our commercial operations team and now, through this program, we’re expanding how we can support our customers—not just through technology and integration, but through strategic financing solutions as well.”The offering is part of a broader suite of financing solutions Prevalon is developing to meet the evolving needs of customers. These programs are intended not only to unlock near-term deployment, but to support long-term project success well beyond commissioning.J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade & working capital, and card and merchant services capabilities to help clients with their payments and working capital needs in different currencies around the world. It processes more than $10 trillion payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies.# # #About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. Prevalon™ Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With over 30 projects and 4 GWh of utility-scale global battery energy storage deployed, Prevalon delivers end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solutions that ensure performance throughout the entire project lifecycle. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

