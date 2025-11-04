Prevalon and Emerson Announce Collaboration to Deliver Integrated Power and Energy Storage Solutions for Data Centers

Prevalon’s HD5™ Platform delivers 5 MWh of liquid-cooled, factory-tested performance — a fully integrated, U.S.-built energy storage system engineered for safety, reliability, and scalability. The Ovation™ Automation Platform provides a clear, unified view of operations, enabling intelligent, informed decisions for higher reliability and availability.

Strategic alliance combines advanced battery energy storage, automation, and control technologies to drive next-generation data center resilience and efficiency

Emerson (NYSE:EMR)

This collaboration unites two complementary technologies to transform how power is produced, stored, and delivered to mission-critical data center operations” — Michael McManus, Chief Strategy Officer at Prevalon Energy

HEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prevalon™ Energy LLC, a leader in integrated battery energy storage systems and Emerson, an industrial technology leader delivering advanced automation solutions, announced a strategic collaboration to deliver advanced, integrated energy solutions for the global data center industry.The collaboration brings together Prevalon’s HD5™ Energy Storage Platform and insightOS™ Energy Management System with Emerson’s Ovation Automation Platform , creating a unified approach to energy resilience, grid reliability, and system intelligence. Together, the companies will support hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers in achieving the highest levels of performance, uptime, and sustainability.“Our alliance with Emerson marks an important milestone in the evolution of data center energy systems,” said Tom Cornell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prevalon Energy. “By integrating our storage and energy management platforms with Emerson’s proven power plant control technologies, we’re empowering data centers to achieve unmatched reliability and efficiency in a rapidly electrifying digital economy.”“This collaboration unites two complementary technologies to transform how power is produced, stored, and delivered to mission-critical data center operations,” said Michael McManus, Chief Strategy Officer at Prevalon Energy. “Together, we’re building the resilient, intelligent infrastructure that the global data center community depends on.”“We are excited to join forces with Prevalon Energy to redefine how data centers manage and optimize their energy. By combining Emerson’s deep industry expertise and innovative automation technologies with Prevalon’s advanced energy storage solutions, we are enabling data centers worldwide to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, resilience, and sustainability,” said Bob Yeager, president of Emerson’s power and water solutions business. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering integrated technologies that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital economy. We are turning the vision of fully integrated, next-generation energy systems into reality for the global data center industry.”Through this teaming agreement, Prevalon and Emerson will jointly pursue opportunities to integrate advanced control, automation, and energy storage systems for data center clients worldwide. The companies will coordinate marketing, development, and customer engagement initiatives to accelerate the adoption of next-generation energy technologies into data center applications.# # #About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. Prevalon™ Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With over 30 projects and 4 GWh of utility-scale global battery energy storage deployed, Prevalon delivers end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solutions that ensure performance throughout the entire project lifecycle. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.About EmersonEmerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, control systems, and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.Communications ContactDenise Clarke512-587-5879denise.clarke@omc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.