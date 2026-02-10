Prevalon Launches Hybrid Power Stabilizer (HPS) for Data Center Power Applications

Prevalon’s Hybrid Power Stabilizer delivers resilient power for critical AI data centers.

New platform delivers millisecond-level power stabilization to manage AI-driven load volatility and hybrid power systems in always-on data centers.

The Hybrid Power Stabilizer is not a backup system or UPS —it’s active power control” — Tom Cornell, President and CEO at Prevalon Energy

HEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prevalon™ Energy LLC, a leading provider of integrated battery energy storage solutions, announced the launch of its Hybrid Power Stabilizer (HPS) , a new data center–specific platform designed to actively stabilize power in hyperscale and mission-critical facilities. Built on the Prevalon Energy Storage Platform, HPS delivers millisecond-level power control to manage rapid AI-driven load swings, protect critical infrastructure, and support complex hybrid power architectures.As data centers scale to support AI training and high-density compute, traditional power architectures—built around UPS systems, spinning reserves, and slow-responding generation—struggle to manage rapid, dynamic load changes. These limitations increase operational risk and place unnecessary stress on generation and electrical equipment.The Hybrid Power Stabilizer actively stabilizes power across standalone, grid-connected, and hybrid data center environments. Designed for modern architectures that integrate on-site generation such as gas turbines or reciprocating engines, utility interconnections, and renewables, HPS operates at the power electronics level to respond instantly to load changes—reducing stress on turbines, electrical equipment, and downstream infrastructure.At the control layer, the Hybrid Power Stabilizer is powered by insightOS™ , Prevalon’s U.S.-built, utility-grade energy management system. insightOSTM provides millisecond response, secure on-premises control, and full system visibility—enabling deterministic, real-time power control across complex data center architectures.Prevalon is already executing on nearly 1.3 gigawatts of the Hybrid Power Stabilizer platform with hyperscale customers. The majority of these deployments are designed for standalone grid applications. Systems supporting these projects have successfully completed factory acceptance testing (FAT) and are scheduled for delivery to project sites beginning in 2026.“The Hybrid Power Stabilizer is not a backup system or UPS —it’s active power control,” said Tom Cornell, President and CEO at Prevalon Energy. “AI-driven data centers introduce power volatility that legacy architectures were never designed to manage. HPS absorbs those load swings in real time, stabilizes voltage and frequency, and enables continuous operation across increasingly complex power systems.”To further validate performance under real-world operating conditions, Prevalon is conducting full-scale, third-party testing across its Energy Storage Platform. Testing includes AI training load profiles, dynamic operating conditions, turbine rotor dynamic models, and a range of conventional and transmission characteristics representative of modern data center environments.This work is being conducted in collaboration with a national laboratory, along with a major research university laboratory, hyperscalers, and AI campus developers to validate real hardware performance across a wide range of system architectures.“We collaborate with customers early in the design process—modeling their power systems in real time and validating those designs at full scale with real hardware and real power,” said Michael McManus, Chief Strategy Officer at Prevalon Energy. “That combination of detailed modeling and physical testing gives customers confidence that the system will perform as designed within their unique load, generation and transmission characteristics.”Prevalon previously announced a memorandum of understanding with Emerson to collaborate on advanced power and control solutions , further reinforcing the company’s commitment to integrated, validated energy infrastructure for critical data center facilities.# # #About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. Prevalon™ Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With over 35 projects and 6 GWh of utility-scale global battery energy storage deployed, Prevalon delivers end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solutions that ensure performance throughout the entire project lifecycle. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.