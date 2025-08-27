Dr. Galina Sheds Light on the Powerful Link Between Nutrition and PCOS

Dr. Galina highlights nutrition as key in PCOS, addressing insulin resistance & hormones with personalized, root-cause functional medicine for women’s health.

Nutrition is one of the most powerful tools we have—not only to reduce symptoms like irregular periods, acne, and weight gain—but to actually restore hormonal balance.” — Dr. Galina Mironova, ND

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Galina , a renowned expert in functional and integrative medicine, is raising awareness about the critical—but often overlooked—role of nutrition in managing Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome ( PCOS ), a hormonal disorder affecting up to 1 in 10 women of reproductive age.As cases of PCOS continue to rise globally, Dr. Galina is calling for a shift in how the condition is approached—moving beyond symptom suppression toward root-cause resolution, starting with what’s on the plate.“PCOS is not just a reproductive issue. It’s a whole-body metabolic condition,” says Dr. Galina. “Nutrition is one of the most powerful tools we have—not only to reduce symptoms like irregular periods, acne, and weight gain—but to actually restore hormonal balance.”Dr. Galina emphasizes that insulin resistance is a key driver of PCOS, contributing to elevated testosterone, disrupted ovulation, and chronic inflammation. Her evidence-based approach combines targeted nutrition, lifestyle medicine, and individualized care to empower women to take control of their health.The Role of Food as Medicine in PCOSAccording to Dr. Galina, the standard American diet—high in sugar, refined carbohydrates, and inflammatory fats—can worsen insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances in women with PCOS. Conversely, a nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory diet can significantly improve metabolic markers and hormone function.She recommends a whole-foods approach that includes:- Low-Glycemic Vegetables and Fiber-Rich Foods to stabilize blood sugar- Omega-3 Fatty Acids to reduce inflammation- High-Quality Protein to support blood sugar regulation and satiety- Key Nutrients like Magnesium, Zinc, and Inositol which have been shown to support ovarian function and insulin sensitivityBeyond Diet: A Holistic StrategyNutrition is just one part of Dr. Galina’s comprehensive PCOS program. Her approach includes gut health optimization, stress management, targeted supplementation, and functional lab testing to uncover hidden imbalances.“Every woman’s PCOS is unique. There’s no one-size-fits-all diet,” Dr. Galina explains. “But when we personalize nutrition based on the individual’s metabolic and hormonal profile, the results can be life-changing.”About Dr. GalinaDr. Galina is a board-certified expert in integrative and functional medicine specializing in hormonal health, PCOS, and metabolic recovery. Her mission is to empower women to heal naturally by addressing the root causes of chronic symptoms through personalized, science-based care.

