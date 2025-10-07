GenAge Center Hosts 'The [M] Factor: A Menopause Movie Night' — A Girls’ Night Out in Ada, MI

Menopause deserves straight talk and science-based support. We’re bringing our community together for an evening that blends credible information with an honest conversation.” — Hyung Kim, MD, MBA, FACP

ADA, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenAge Center will host THE [M] FACTOR: A Menopause Movie Night—a community girls’ night out—on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, from 5:15–7:30 p.m. (EDT) at GenAge Center, 6745 Fulton Street East, Forest Hills/Ada, MI 49301.The evening features a screening of The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause, followed by an open, practical discussion about midlife hormones and quality of life. Attendees are encouraged to invite friends, daughters, sisters, and supportive partners for a judgment-free conversation.Event Highlights-What: Screening of The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause + post-film discussion-When: Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 5:15–7:30 p.m. EDT-Where: GenAge Center, 6745 Fulton Street East, Forest Hills/Ada, MI 49301-Register: Reserve seats via Eventbrite The film shines a light on the wide-ranging impact of menopause—at home, at work, and across communities—while offering education and encouragement for women navigating this life stage.“Menopause deserves straight talk and science-based support. We’re bringing our community together for an evening that blends credible information with an honest conversation, so women can feel informed, heard, and empowered.” — Hyung Kim, MD, MBA, FACP, Center Director & Founder, GenAge Center.About GenAge CenterGenAge Center is a physician-directed longevity and wellness clinic in Ada, Michigan, serving the greater Grand Rapids area with personalized, data-driven care. The practice helps people optimize energy, metabolic health, and overall vitality through advanced diagnostics and tailored programs, including hormone optimization (BHRT), weight management, DEXA body composition analysis, and recovery services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.