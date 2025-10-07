New Tulsa Studio 86INK Launches, Offering Advanced Tattoo Removal & Skin Treatments with Candela PicoWay®

Leisha Lawson, Nurse Practitioner and founder of 86INK Tattoo Removal & Skin Studio, showcases the advanced Candela PicoWay® laser system at her new Tulsa clinic — a state-of-the-art device designed for safe and effective tattoo removal and skin rejuvenat

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leisha Lawson, a highly skilled and compassionate Nurse Practitioner, is proud to announce the grand opening of 86INK Tattoo Removal & Skin Studio, a cutting-edge aesthetic practice located at 11917 S Norwood Ave, Suite 112, Tulsa, OK 74137. This new facility is poised to transform tattoo removal and skin rejuvenation services in the Tulsa area through advanced medical-grade technology and a client-first approach.At the heart of 86INK’s services is the Candela PicoWay® laser system, an industry-leading device renowned for its superior ability to remove black and multi-color tattoos with minimal discomfort and downtime. In addition to tattoo and permanent makeup removal, the PicoWaylaser effectively treats a range of skin concerns, including:Acne scarsFine lines and wrinklesBenign pigmented lesions (dark spots)MelasmaThe Candela PicoWaylaser is an advanced technology used for tattoo removal that operates using ultra-short picosecond laser pulses. Unlike traditional lasers that rely primarily on heat, the PicoWayuses photoacoustic energy to break down the tattoo ink into tiny particles. This high-energy pulse targets the pigment in the tattoo while minimizing damage to the surrounding skin, making it suitable for various skin types. The PicoWay’s precision allows for the effective removal of tattoos of different colors, including stubborn shades like blue and green, often with fewer treatments and less discomfort than older laser systems.“With my background as a Nurse Practitioner, I bring a deep understanding of medical protocols and patient safety to every treatment we offer,” said Leisha Lawson, founder of 86INK. “Our mission is to deliver safe, effective, and personalized aesthetic care using the latest in laser technology. Clients can expect tailored treatment plans that reflect their individual goals, all provided in a welcoming and professional environment.”86INK Tattoo Removal & Skin Studio is committed to delivering results-driven treatments that prioritize patient education, comfort, and trust. Comprehensive consultations are offered to ensure every client feels confident and informed about their care plan.About 86INK Tattoo Removal & Skin StudioAt 86INK Tattoo Removal & Skin Studio, they’re committed to helping you reveal your best skin - safely, effectively, and confidently. Owned and operated by Leisha Lawson, a licensed Nurse Practitioner, this medically supervised clinic blends clinical expertise with the latest aesthetic technology.Specializing in laser tattoo and permanent makeup removal, 86INK also treats melasma and hyperpigmentation using advanced, state-of-the-art systems. In addition, their Candela Exceed medical microneedling services promote total skin renewal by stimulating your skin’s natural healing processes.Expanding their offerings even further, 86INK has recently introduced the Candela Nordlys and Candela Glace’ systems, providing clients with more advanced options for skin rejuvenation and aesthetic care. Whether you're looking to remove unwanted ink or refresh your complexion, 86INK provides expert care in a welcoming, results-driven environment.For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.86ink.com , call (918) 625-1480, or email contact@86INK.com.

