Veil Walker Paranormal Brings Dead to Life with Immersive, Historically Grounded Tours

New Website Enables Easy Booking for Veil Walker Paranormal Tours

We don't just tell ghost stories - we connect with the departed.” — Linda McEachern

GLASTONBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veil Walker Paranormal LLC, Connecticut's premier, historically grounded paranormal tour company, has officially launched its new website at VeilWalkerTours.com, aimed at making it easier than ever for guests to book unique, immersive private and group paranormal tours Founded by Linda McEachern, a fifth-generation medium and registered nurse, the company blends historical storytelling with intuitive spirit work and modern paranormal investigation tools."At Veil Walker Paranormal, we offer more than a typical 'ghost hunt'", McEachern said. "We don't fear cemeteries or abandoned places - we celebrate them as spaces of history, spirit, and connection. Our tours aren't about chasing cheap thrills. They are about honoring the past, learning forgotten stories and traditions, and experiencing the presence of those who came before us."Tours take place in historic cemeteries, other sacred locations, and special events across Connecticut and New England, including places such as the Ancient Burying Ground in Wethersfield, Gunntown Cemetery in Naugatuck, and other historically significant landmarks. "Each experience is immersive and educational, combining history, paranormal tools, and hands-on participation, with just the right touch of fun," she said.The company offers private tours tailored for a wide range of guests, whether it is coupled seeking a unique date night, friends celebrating milestones like birthdays or bachelorette parties, families looking for an unforgettable adventure, or first responders and veterans seeking reflective, restorative experiences. All tours are strictly for guests 18 and older. "Whether you're a skeptic, a believer, or simply spiritually curious, you are invited to experience the unseen in a whole new way," McEachern added. "All we ask is that you come with an open mind. We don't just tell ghost stories - we connect with the departed."Tours are private and flexible, with both day and night options available to accommodate the unique nature of each experience. Guests can book directly through the new website at VeilWalkerTours.com or request information via email at info@veilwalkertoursd.com or by phone at 475/288-8599.XXX

