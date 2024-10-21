GATHERING OF ANGELS RELOCATES TO LAS VEGAS, NEV.; MEETS OCT 24 TO SEEK SEED CAPITAL FOR THREE U.S. COMPANIES

Gathering of Angels has operated nationally for 25 years in cities like Santa Fe, Atlanta, Charlotte, Wahington DC, Dallas, Houston, Scottsdale, Los Angeles, San Francisco and now Las Vegas. Tarby Bryant, GOA Founder

The Gathering of Angels (GOA) will be hosting presentations by three investable U.S. companies for an audience expected to be comprised of 20-25 accredited Angel investors.” — Tarby Bryant, CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gathering of Angels, one of the nation’s most well-established and successful organizations providing access to capital for startup and young entrepreneurial companies , has relocated its base from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Las Vegas, Nevada. The GOA will hold its next monthly meeting here from 4:30pm-7:00pm on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Black Fire Innovation 8400 W. Sunset Rd Suite 400.The Gathering of Angels (GOA) will be hosting presentations by three investable U.S. companies for an audience expected to be comprised of 20-25 accredited Angel investors . GOA presenters include:• CADLY AI – This Georgia based company is transforming product development through a unique, AI-driven crowd-sourced platform that allows individuals to create, design and manufacture products with simplicity and ease. Cadly enables ideas to go from a napkin sketch to a fully realized product listed for sale on a global marketplace.• PHOTON FI – A revolutionary IT networking technology, LIFI has been created and is marketed by Photon to leapfrog existing WiFi, thanks to the use of invisible light. It offers 10 times higher speeds, 30 times lower delays and total immunity from interference, hacking and detection. Photon Fi has been deployed in Europe and has prestigious customers in the US in the airline, space, transportation and defense industries while based in Las Vegas• MARSCHARGE – Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Marscharge provides what is believed to be the most versatile and fastest charging system for EVs by offering high quality, multi-power smart chargers that reduce range anxiety. Its Level-3 DC fast charge combines energy storage and EV charging equipment and currently markets the Mega stationary fast chargers and a Standard charger for mobile AC power.Gathering of Angels was founded in 1996 and is led by CEO Tarby Bryant who also serves as CEO of Sweetwater Capital Corporation. He is the author of The Entrepreneurs’ Guide to Raising Capital from Angel Investors. Since its founding, GOA has facilitated more than 450 capital fundings to startup and young entrepreneurial companies from $10k to $12.5M.For more information about GOA or to register for this meeting, contact Tarby Bryant at 404-606-2193 or gatheringofangels.com.# # #

