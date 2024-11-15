Gathering of Angels Hosts Investor Meeting in Las Vegas; Seeks Funding for Four Startups

Tarby Bryant, GOA Founder Gathering of Angels has operated nationally for 25 years in cities like Santa Fe, Atlanta, Charlotte, Wahington DC, Dallas, Houston, Scottsdale, Los Angeles, San Francisco and now Las Vegas. Sweetwater Capital Corporation

GOA Meets Nov 20, 2024 at Las Vegas' Black Fire Innovation With Four Presenting Companies for Qualified Registered Investors

Our mission ... is to bring promising and investable young companies together with qualified angel investors (and) ... we work with each (company) to help maximize investment interest in them.” — Tarby C Bryant

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gathering of Angels seeks funding for four startups on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at Black Fire Innovation, 8400 W. Sunset Rd. Suite 310 from 4:30pm-7:00pm. GOA is one of the nation’s most well-established and successful organizations providing access to capital for startup and young entrepreneurial companies.“Our mission at GOA is to bring promising and investable young companies together with qualified angel investors to enable both to succeed,” said Bryant. “In addition to providing these companies with exposure to eager potential investors, we work with each to help maximize investment interest in them.”The four companies currently scheduled to present include:ELECTRIC PLAYHOUSE – This Albuquerque NM company offers a proprietary platform that transforms physical spaces into dynamic, interactive environments using cutting edge projection mapping, motion tracking and a vast library of engaging content without the need for headsets or controllers. The company is seeking $3.5M in a convertible note for corporate expansion and opening of the facility inside The Forum in Las Vegas on the Strip.PUPPYWASH – Believed to hold the first patent-pending automated dog bath, this California-based company has completed design for prototype and testing and is ready for manufacturing. How does it work? Just press a button and your dog is clean in minutes, from home or on the road, resulting in a cleaner, healthier and happier dog. Puppy Wash has a signed agreement with Walmart, and other retailers have expressed strong purchasing interest.BOXABL – With 1.6 billion people globally who lack adequate housing and a US housing shortage of five million homes, this Las Vegas based company offers a building system for room modules. Its first product is a 19 x 19 ft box called a casita of 361 ft and is priced at $61,000. Boxabl’s casita offers fully foldable design for easy delivery, installation and repositioning. The company has three Las Vegas manufacturing plants, more than 175 employees and recently got pre-orders and a strategic investment from D.R. Horton as it seeks $5M in expansion capital.X2L BIO –With headquarters in Las Vegas, X2L Bio has introduced an accessible and affordable solution to delivering VO2 Max assessments as a service by leveraging existing wearable devices and incorporating a running-in-place methodology to deliver an assessment in under 30 minutes outside of a clinic or laboratory. VO2 Max assessments measure how the heart, lungs and muscles use oxygen under stress that can be curated to support an individual’s health, performance and longevity. A beta version for testing of the X2L Bio solution will be available Q2 2025.GOA was founded in 1996 and is led by CEO Tarby Bryant who also serves as CEO of Sweetwater Capital Corporation. He is the author of The Entrepreneurs’ Guide to Raising Capital from Angel Investors. Since its founding, GOA has facilitated more than 450 capital fundings to startup and young entrepreneurial companies from $10k to $12.5M.For more information about GOA or to register for this meeting, contact Bryant at 404-606-2193 or go to www.gatheringofangels.com

