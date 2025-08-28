Bonita Ranch Named Best of Florida Wedding Venue 2025

Love in full bloom at Bonita Ranch. Captured beautifully by Through Naomis Eyes, this Brevard County wedding was pure magic. Under the private forest oak tunnel at Bonita Ranch, love stories come alive. Captured beautifully by Through Naomis Eyes in Brevard County's wedding venue. A bride, a balcony, and a view straight out of Tuscany. Bonita Ranch brings timeless romance to Brevard County. Captured by Through Naomis Eyes.

Bonita Ranch, a Brevard wedding venue, named Best of Florida 2025 for its Mediterranean charm, sustainability, and community spirit.

Our purpose is bigger. We want Bonita Ranch to be a place that strengthens families, uplifts local vendors, and gives back to the community we love.” — Yenny Passanante, owner of Bonita Ranch plant nursery and wedding venue

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonita Ranch, Brevard County’s only Mediterranean-inspired wedding and event venue , has been honored with the title "Best of Florida in the Wedding Venues category" by Guide to Florida. This recognition comes through community votes from couples, clients, vendors, and friends who stood behind the young venue in just its second year of operation.“We are humbled and honored to have received this award,” said Yenny Passanante, co-founder of Bonita Ranch. “We know there are so many beautiful venues across Florida with long histories. For us—who will be just two years in this October—to be chosen as Best of Florida fills us with pride and gratitude. This recognition belongs to our community, our brides and grooms, our clients, friends, and vendors who supported us with their votes.”A Venue Rooted in Community, Sustainability, and LoveBonita Ranch is more than a wedding and event venue—it’s a family-run dream come to life. The Passanante family, who own and operate both the ranch and its plant nursery, created a space where weddings, celebrations, and community events could flourish in harmony with nature. Their Mediterranean-inspired setting offers couples something rare in Brevard County: a private, exclusive venue that feels like a European estate while staying deeply rooted in Florida’s agricultural traditions.Central to Bonita Ranch’s recognition are its sustainable practices, which resonate deeply with today’s couples:• Living Greenery Décor: Guest tables double as planters in the venue’s state-of-the-art agricultural building. Plants remain rooted and thriving during events, reducing waste while providing lush, living centerpieces.• Plant Party Favors: Couples can gift guests sustainable favors like succulents, bougainvillea saplings, or even baby royal palm trees—plants that grow on to beautify homes and communities long after the wedding day.• Support for Local Vendors: Bonita Ranch partners with local vendors without charging commissions or fees, ensuring clients receive the best service while uplifting small businesses in the area.Giving Back from Day OneFrom its very first event—a Thanksgiving wedding we were honored to gift, making one couple’s dream celebration a reality—Bonita Ranch has lived its mission of giving back. In just under two years, the venue has hosted not only weddings, but also community galas, nonprofit fundraisers, teacher appreciation events, and even donated a wedding package auctioned at the Habitat for Humanity Gala to support their mission.“Our favorite events are weddings because of the love and joy they bring,” Passanante shared. “But our purpose is bigger. We want Bonita Ranch to be a place that strengthens families, uplifts local vendors, and gives back to the community we love.”A Family Business with Big DreamsRun entirely by the Passanante family, Bonita Ranch is both a woman-owned and family-operated business. Yenny leads marketing, sales, and event planning while her husband, Steve, and family members Felix and Maria oversee the nursery that makes Bonita Ranch so unique. Even little Farah joins in, embodying the family spirit the venue is built on.Bonita Ranch also honors its agricultural roots as a Right to Farm nursery protected under federal and state law. This agritourism designation not only helps preserve Florida’s farming traditions but also brings benefits to couples, such as tax exemptions on venue rental and services—savings they can reinvest in catering, décor, or even their honeymoon.Looking Ahead“We’re working on plans to bring more of our plants beyond weddings and into the wider community,” Passanante added. “Our dream is not just to host unforgettable events, but to make Brevard County greener, more beautiful, and more connected.”About Bonita RanchBonita Ranch is a Mediterranean-inspired wedding and event venue located in Melbourne, FL . Family-owned and operated, Bonita Ranch blends sustainability, community values, and exclusive luxury to create unforgettable celebrations. In addition to weddings, the venue hosts nonprofit galas, corporate events, and community gatherings.Less than an hour from Orlando International Airport and just minutes from Melbourne International Airport, Bonita Ranch is also accessible for destination weddings in Florida . With this new recognition as Best of Florida winner in the Wedding Venues category, the family is excited to continue innovating and giving back.Media Contact:Yenny PassananteBonita Ranch

