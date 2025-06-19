Louisiana and Yadiel Celebrate Their Wedding at Bonita Ranch, a Flourishing Agritourism Venue in Melbourne, FL

Whispers in the Woods – A Bonita Ranch Love Story Louisiana and Yadiel share a private vow exchange in the romantic Tuscan-style balcony at Bonita Ranch. Louisiana and Yadiel tie the knot surrounded by loved ones at the serene pondside ceremony site at Bonita Ranch.

Bonita Ranch hosts Sip & Stroll on June 27—an inspiring, Mediterranean-style wedding planning event in Melbourne, Florida.

Our plants don’t just beautify tables, they live on—wedding after wedding, home after home—continuing to bloom with purpose.” — Yenny Passanante, owner of Bonita Ranch plant nursery and wedding venue

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On a warm day surrounded by family, friends, and blooming Mediterranean plants, Louisiana and Yadiel Vasquez exchanged vows at Bonita Ranch, a plant nursery and wedding venue in Melbourne, FL , that, like their love story, has grown steadily over the past six years.The couple met in July 2019 at a college party. That moment sparked a relationship built on laughter, resilience, and purpose. Unbeknownst to them, that same summer, Bonita Ranch was beginning to take root as a Mediterranean plant nursery in Melbourne, Florida—growing bougainvilleas, succulents, royal palm trees , and other heat-loving varieties in the heart of Brevard County.Their paths would cross again—this time in a shared journey. On July 13, 2024, Yadiel proposed during a surprise birthday celebration, offering 24 roses to Louisiana, each symbolizing a reason he loved her. Around that same time, Bonita Ranch took a major step forward, earning its Florida “Right to Farm” certification and expanding even more into the world of agritourism.Their April 2025 wedding felt like a full-circle moment. Louisiana and Yadiel had grown together, and Bonita Ranch had grown alongside them—from soil to celebration.Today, agritourism in Florida and across the U.S. includes much more than farm tours. Wedding venues like Bonita Ranch blend agriculture, tourism, and hospitality into one immersive experience. For farms and nurseries, opening up to events helps diversify revenue streams while educating the public and supporting local economies. In return, couples receive a setting rooted in natural beauty and local character.At Bonita Ranch’s weddings, plants grown on-site are used as living décor and guest favors, part of Bonita Ranch’s sustainable “From Nursery to Table” initiative. This approach reduces waste by incorporating rooted greenery—such as dwarf oyster plants, succulents, and bougainvilleas—that can be replanted or reused long after the event.The impact goes beyond the plants. Each celebration at Bonita Ranch supports a network of local florists, bridal boutiques, hair and make-up artists, photographers, designers, catering companies, bakers, and entertainers, just to mentioned a few of the wedding vendors in Brevard County than grow along the venue. “Most events involve 6 to 12 vendors, each with their own team,” said owner Yenny Passanante. “It’s not just one day—it’s an ecosystem of small businesses growing together.”To share that experience, Bonita Ranch is hosting Sip & Stroll: A Wedding Planning Walkthrough on Friday, June 27, 2025. Engaged couples are invited to explore the venue, meet vendors, and gather planning inspiration in a relaxed and picturesque setting.EVENT DETAILSSip & Stroll at Bonita Ranch📍 Melbourne, Florida🗓️ Friday, June 27, 2025🕔 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM🔗 RSVP: https://bonitaranch.com/events 🎥 Video Preview: https://youtu.be/HZCMV0FblfA For more information or media inquiries, please contact:📩 b@bonitaranch.com

