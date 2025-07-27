Nominated as Best Wedding Venue in Florida, Bonita Ranch Showcases 2026 Wedding Trends in Bold Styled Shoot
Chelsee Delgado—Miss Melbourne for America—and her fiancé Paul Sample lit up Bonita Ranch during our latest styled shoot. From golden hour kisses to bold sunset vibes, this couple brought all the magic. ?? #MissMelbourne #BonitaRanchWeddings #EngagedInFlo
Chelsee Delgado—Miss Melbourne for America—and her fiancé Paul Sample lit up the front of the Mediterranean Villa at Bonita Ranch in Melbourne, Florida during our latest styled shoot.
See 2026’s top wedding trends at Bonita Ranch—now nominated Best Wedding Venue in Florida.
Think sunset hues, disco balls, and sustainable “I Do’s”, all set against the golden-hour charm of this Mediterranean-style venue. Designed to inspire both local and destination wedding couples, the shoot blends retro fun with eco-forward design — showing exactly why Bonita Ranch is earning statewide attention.
At the center of the creative vision is Carrigan Franks, a familiar name in the Brevard County wedding scene. After years managing one of the area’s most sought-after venues, Franks launched her planning career with this shoot, combining bar service, planning, and design under her brand, Forever Franks.
“It’s more than a pretty day,” said Yenny Passanante, owner of Bonita Ranch. “Weddings here mean real work for real people—florists, DJs, bakers, caterers, stylists. Every event is a community effort.”
And this shoot proves it: More than a dozen small businesses collaborated to bring the editorial to life, fueling both the creative economy and wedding buzz across Central Florida.
🌿 A Sustainable Spin on Wedding Design
Unlike traditional florals, Bonita Ranch uses its on-site nursery to provide live greenery for events — part of its “From Nursery to Table” approach. Led by Steven Passanante, the nursery supplies lush plants for tablescapes, arches, and even party favors, which are later reused or sold locally.
Couples can also select potted plants as sustainable wedding favors — a zero-waste option that lives on long after the last dance.
✨ Featured Elements from the Shoot:
Color Palette: Terracotta, dusty rose, burnt orange, and creamy neutrals
Design Elements: Oversized disco balls, record-style menus, boho-glam textures
Models: Chelsee Delgado (Miss Melbourne for America) & fiancé Paul Sample
Purpose: Showcase 2026 wedding trends, promote sustainable event design, and celebrate local vendor talent
🛠️ Vendor Team:
Planning, Bar, & Decor: Forever Franks
Wedding Venue & Nursery: Bonita Ranch Flora & Bonita Ranch
Makeup: Glam Culture FL Events
Hair & Barber: Salon St. John Melbourne
Catering: Urban Prime Market
Bakery: Amici’s Italian Bakery
Florals & Linens: Buds Etc.
Photography: Magnolia Bee Photography
Videography: Sky Limitless Media
Marquee Letters: Alpha-Lit Treasure Coast
Drapery: Chairs for Affairs
DJ: Cowboy Bob DJ and Dance
Bridal Dresses & Suit: Aurora Bridal
Models: Chelsee Delgado, Ashley Page, Misti Cole
The dreamy results are already making waves online. View the full gallery and video highlights on Instagram at @bonitaranch or Pinterest at Bonita Ranch Florida Weddings.
📣 Voting for the Best of Florida Awards is still open. Visit GuideToFlorida.com to support Bonita Ranch as a top venue for weddings in the Sunshine State.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Bonita Ranch PR Team
📩 b@bonitaranch.com
📍 Melbourne, FL
📸 @bonitaranch
Yenny C Passanante
Bonita Ranch LLC
+1 321-444-3312
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.