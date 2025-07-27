Nominated as Best Wedding Venue in Florida, Bonita Ranch Showcases 2026 Wedding Trends in Bold Styled Shoot

Chelsee Delgado—Miss Melbourne for America—and her fiancé Paul Sample lit up Bonita Ranch during our latest styled shoot. From golden hour kisses to bold sunset vibes, this couple brought all the magic. ?? #MissMelbourne #BonitaRanchWeddings #EngagedInFlo Chelsee Delgado—Miss Melbourne for America—and her fiancé Paul Sample lit up the front of the Mediterranean Villa at Bonita Ranch in Melbourne, Florida during our latest styled shoot. Chelsee Delgado—Miss Melbourne for America—is modeling a stunning gown by Aurora Bridal, with the beautiful Tuscan balcony of Bonita Ranch, a premier wedding venue in Melbourne, Florida

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off its nomination as Best Wedding Venue in Florida in the Guide to Florida’s Best of Florida Awards, Bonita Ranch is once again making headlines — this time with a styled shoot that captures the top trends for 2026 weddings.Think sunset hues, disco balls, and sustainable “I Do’s”, all set against the golden-hour charm of this Mediterranean-style venue. Designed to inspire both local and destination wedding couples, the shoot blends retro fun with eco-forward design — showing exactly why Bonita Ranch is earning statewide attention.At the center of the creative vision is Carrigan Franks, a familiar name in the Brevard County wedding scene. After years managing one of the area’s most sought-after venues, Franks launched her planning career with this shoot, combining bar service, planning, and design under her brand, Forever Franks.“It’s more than a pretty day,” said Yenny Passanante, owner of Bonita Ranch. “Weddings here mean real work for real people—florists, DJs, bakers, caterers, stylists. Every event is a community effort.”And this shoot proves it: More than a dozen small businesses collaborated to bring the editorial to life, fueling both the creative economy and wedding buzz across Central Florida.🌿 A Sustainable Spin on Wedding DesignUnlike traditional florals, Bonita Ranch uses its on-site nursery to provide live greenery for events — part of its “From Nursery to Table” approach. Led by Steven Passanante, the nursery supplies lush plants for tablescapes, arches, and even party favors, which are later reused or sold locally.Couples can also select potted plants as sustainable wedding favors — a zero-waste option that lives on long after the last dance.✨ Featured Elements from the Shoot:Color Palette: Terracotta, dusty rose, burnt orange, and creamy neutralsDesign Elements: Oversized disco balls, record-style menus, boho-glam texturesModels: Chelsee Delgado (Miss Melbourne for America) & fiancé Paul SamplePurpose: Showcase 2026 wedding trends, promote sustainable event design, and celebrate local vendor talent🛠️ Vendor Team:Planning, Bar, & Decor: Forever Franks Wedding Venue & Nursery : Bonita Ranch Flora & Bonita RanchMakeup: Glam Culture FL EventsHair & Barber: Salon St. John MelbourneCatering: Urban Prime MarketBakery: Amici’s Italian BakeryFlorals & Linens: Buds Etc.Photography: Magnolia Bee PhotographyVideography: Sky Limitless MediaMarquee Letters: Alpha-Lit Treasure CoastDrapery: Chairs for AffairsDJ: Cowboy Bob DJ and DanceBridal Dresses & Suit: Aurora BridalModels: Chelsee Delgado, Ashley Page, Misti ColeThe dreamy results are already making waves online. View the full gallery and video highlights on Instagram at @bonitaranch or Pinterest at Bonita Ranch Florida Weddings.📣 Voting for the Best of Florida Awards is still open. Visit GuideToFlorida.com to support Bonita Ranch as a top venue for weddings in the Sunshine State.MEDIA CONTACT:Bonita Ranch PR Team📩 b@bonitaranch.com📍 Melbourne, FL📸 @bonitaranch

