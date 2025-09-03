FundMore and FCT Launch the First Seamless Integration for Mortgage Processing

FundMore has teamed up with FCT to unveil the country’s first direct Loan Origination System integration for FCT’s Managed Mortgage Solutions program.

OTTAWA, CANADA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FundMore , the award-winning AI-powered loan origination platform, has teamed up with FCT , Canada’s leading title insurance and real estate technology provider, to unveil the country’s first direct Loan Origination System (LOS) integration for FCT’s Managed Mortgage Solutions (MMS) program.With this integration, FundMore becomes the first LOS in Canada to directly connect with FCT’s MMS program, unlocking a seamless funding and closing experience for lenders. Deals can now be instructed to FCT directly from within the FundMore LOS, eliminating the need for manual uploads. By unifying the funding workflow, this integration reduces compliance risk, accelerates processing times, and enhances team productivity—all within one ecosystem. Already trusted to process over $30 billion in mortgages, FundMore continues to set the standard for speed, scale, and simplicity in Canadian financial technology.“This integration goes beyond functionality; it’s a clear signal that the future of lending is here,” said Chris Grimes, CEO of FundMore. “Lenders can now operate entirely within the LOS, eliminating the need for manual workarounds or platform switching.”“This collaboration with FundMore empowers lenders to simplify the mortgage process with ease, accuracy, and a new standard of digital innovation,” said Kate Wybrow, Vice President of Lender Services at FCT.This integration marks a significant leap forward for Canadian lenders as mortgage instructions can now be sent directly from FundMore’s LOS to FCT, creating a seamless, fully digital workflow for funding and closing. Together, FundMore and FCT are eliminating barriers from the funding process, helping lenders close faster, stay compliant, and deliver superior borrower experiences.About FundMoreFundMore offers a fully automated LOS that enables lenders to process applications quickly and accurately. Features include integrated credit tools, automated property valuations, secure e-signature workflows, and intelligent document management. FundMore works closely with top Canadian lenders and technology providers to continuously enhance the borrower and lender experience—delivering results at scale, with less risk. Learn more at www.fundmore.ai About FCTBased in Oakville, Ontario, FCT has over 1,200 employees across the country. FCT provides industry-leading title insurance, default solutions and other real estate-related products and services to approximately 450 lenders, 43,000 legal professionals and 5,000 recovery professionals, as well as real estate agents, mortgage brokers and builders, nationwide.FCT has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Workplacesby Great Place to Workfor 11 consecutive years (2014-2024). Additionally, FCT's parent company, First American Financial Corporation, has been named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune Magazine for the tenth consecutive year in 2025. For more information on FCT, please visit the company website at www.fct.ca Press Contact: Anastasia Sanchez, anastasiasanchez@fct.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.